Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Superb 3 Bedroom, 2 Story Meredith Gardens Home located on a fabulous inside corner lot. This wonderful home features a stepdown formal living room leading to the formal dining room and spacious kitchen with all white and light cabinetry, newer appliances opening to a beautiful oversized rear yard with tons of patio area and grass yard as well. Additional features include 2 spacious guest bedrooms up w/ceiling fans and a master suite with walk-in closet. POTENTIAL FOR 4th BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS: family room has door and has half bath only steps away