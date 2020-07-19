19901 Coventry Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport courtyard parking

Are you looking for a townhome instead of an apartment? We've got the perfect location for you. Newer wood like ceramic flooring in the kitchen and dining room is really beautiful and provides a nice and modern flooring. Upgraded kitchen has newer cabinets, granite counter tops, and dual basin sink. The half bathroom downstairs has also been upgraded and has a beautiful glass sink and the same matching flooring as the kitchen and dining area. Newer double pane windows throughout. Recessed lights in the living room. Ceiling fans throughout. Good sized patio offers lots of sunshine and an extra storage shed for bikes, surfboards, etc. The courtyard leading up to the front door is nice and wide and well maintained. The property offers 1 covered carport and there is also 1 permit parking available on first come first serve basis for one vehicle. Shopping at Kohls, Target, Stater Bros, and even restaurants, is all within walking distance.