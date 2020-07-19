All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 19901 Coventry Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
19901 Coventry Lane
Last updated June 30 2019 at 6:24 AM

19901 Coventry Lane

19901 Coventry Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

19901 Coventry Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92646
Adams

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
Are you looking for a townhome instead of an apartment? We've got the perfect location for you. Newer wood like ceramic flooring in the kitchen and dining room is really beautiful and provides a nice and modern flooring. Upgraded kitchen has newer cabinets, granite counter tops, and dual basin sink. The half bathroom downstairs has also been upgraded and has a beautiful glass sink and the same matching flooring as the kitchen and dining area. Newer double pane windows throughout. Recessed lights in the living room. Ceiling fans throughout. Good sized patio offers lots of sunshine and an extra storage shed for bikes, surfboards, etc. The courtyard leading up to the front door is nice and wide and well maintained. The property offers 1 covered carport and there is also 1 permit parking available on first come first serve basis for one vehicle. Shopping at Kohls, Target, Stater Bros, and even restaurants, is all within walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19901 Coventry Lane have any available units?
19901 Coventry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 19901 Coventry Lane have?
Some of 19901 Coventry Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19901 Coventry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19901 Coventry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19901 Coventry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 19901 Coventry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 19901 Coventry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19901 Coventry Lane offers parking.
Does 19901 Coventry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19901 Coventry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19901 Coventry Lane have a pool?
No, 19901 Coventry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 19901 Coventry Lane have accessible units?
No, 19901 Coventry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19901 Coventry Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 19901 Coventry Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19901 Coventry Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 19901 Coventry Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Continental
17101 Springdale St
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown
Garfield

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles