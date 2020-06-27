All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

19880 Berkshire Ln

19880 Berkshire Lane · No Longer Available
Location

19880 Berkshire Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92646
Adams

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Tired of renting an apartment? - VIDEO TOUR HERE: https://youtu.be/sTGf3MQVG78

Check out this upgraded three bedroom townhome located within the Huntington Continental community with close proximity to the most desirable beaches in Orange County. Enter into the bright and airy living room open to the kitchen and adjacent dining area. The remodeled kitchen offers granite counters, mosaic tile backsplash, a dual basin sink and stainless appliances. Newer refrigerator and stackable washer and dryer come included for your convenience. Additional features include ample storage, upgraded light fixtures, ceiling fans, and hard flooring surfaces throughout. Updated bathrooms include gorgeous tile flooring, dual sinks, and a soaking tub/shower combo. A sliding door leads to a private patio for you to relax or dine al fresco. The home also includes 1 covered carport.

The community amenities include 2 pools, spas, BBQ area, clubhouse, basketball court, a play area with small park. Located just 4 miles to downtown HB and 3 miles to HB State Beach within the location for Huntington Beach School District. Enjoy local shopping and delicious eateries nearby along with easy freeway access. Start enjoying beach living today, this home is a MUST see and is available for immediate occupancy.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5558204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19880 Berkshire Ln have any available units?
19880 Berkshire Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 19880 Berkshire Ln have?
Some of 19880 Berkshire Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19880 Berkshire Ln currently offering any rent specials?
19880 Berkshire Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19880 Berkshire Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 19880 Berkshire Ln is pet friendly.
Does 19880 Berkshire Ln offer parking?
Yes, 19880 Berkshire Ln offers parking.
Does 19880 Berkshire Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19880 Berkshire Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19880 Berkshire Ln have a pool?
Yes, 19880 Berkshire Ln has a pool.
Does 19880 Berkshire Ln have accessible units?
No, 19880 Berkshire Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 19880 Berkshire Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 19880 Berkshire Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19880 Berkshire Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 19880 Berkshire Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
