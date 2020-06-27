19880 Berkshire Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly basketball court carport clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill

Tired of renting an apartment? - VIDEO TOUR HERE: https://youtu.be/sTGf3MQVG78



Check out this upgraded three bedroom townhome located within the Huntington Continental community with close proximity to the most desirable beaches in Orange County. Enter into the bright and airy living room open to the kitchen and adjacent dining area. The remodeled kitchen offers granite counters, mosaic tile backsplash, a dual basin sink and stainless appliances. Newer refrigerator and stackable washer and dryer come included for your convenience. Additional features include ample storage, upgraded light fixtures, ceiling fans, and hard flooring surfaces throughout. Updated bathrooms include gorgeous tile flooring, dual sinks, and a soaking tub/shower combo. A sliding door leads to a private patio for you to relax or dine al fresco. The home also includes 1 covered carport.



The community amenities include 2 pools, spas, BBQ area, clubhouse, basketball court, a play area with small park. Located just 4 miles to downtown HB and 3 miles to HB State Beach within the location for Huntington Beach School District. Enjoy local shopping and delicious eateries nearby along with easy freeway access. Start enjoying beach living today, this home is a MUST see and is available for immediate occupancy.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5558204)