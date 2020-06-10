All apartments in Huntington Beach
19762 Isthmus Lane

19762 Isthmus Lane · No Longer Available
Location

19762 Isthmus Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Gorgeous Home in South Huntington Beach, close to the water!!Upgrades include, cathedral ceilings, custom Fireplace, crown molding throughout, tumbled marble flooring and recessed lighting. HUGE LIVING ROOM with wall to wall french doors that looks out to a tropical paradise!!!Remodeled kitchen with cherry wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and so much more!!!Large Master Suite, includes hardwood flooring, french doors, custom archway, crown molding, shutters and a ceiling fan. The master bathroom features include granite counters, dual sinks, custom wood cabinets, huge stone spa like tub, stone shower and custom lighting. Spacious second bedroom upgrades: hardwood floors, french doors, crown molding, wainscoting, custom shutters, ceiling fan and recessed lighting. Third Bedroom upgrades: hardwood flooring, ceiling fan, crown molding, and custom shutters. Beautiful hall bathroom has been remodeled with everything!!!This is a tropical paradise, close to top rated schools, shopping, and of course the beach, downtown Huntington Beach, Pacific City and of course it is in Surf City!!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19762 Isthmus Lane have any available units?
19762 Isthmus Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 19762 Isthmus Lane have?
Some of 19762 Isthmus Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19762 Isthmus Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19762 Isthmus Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19762 Isthmus Lane pet-friendly?
No, 19762 Isthmus Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 19762 Isthmus Lane offer parking?
No, 19762 Isthmus Lane does not offer parking.
Does 19762 Isthmus Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19762 Isthmus Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19762 Isthmus Lane have a pool?
Yes, 19762 Isthmus Lane has a pool.
Does 19762 Isthmus Lane have accessible units?
No, 19762 Isthmus Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19762 Isthmus Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19762 Isthmus Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 19762 Isthmus Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 19762 Isthmus Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
