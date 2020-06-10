19762 Isthmus Lane

Amenities

Gorgeous Home in South Huntington Beach, close to the water!!Upgrades include, cathedral ceilings, custom Fireplace, crown molding throughout, tumbled marble flooring and recessed lighting. HUGE LIVING ROOM with wall to wall french doors that looks out to a tropical paradise!!!Remodeled kitchen with cherry wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and so much more!!!Large Master Suite, includes hardwood flooring, french doors, custom archway, crown molding, shutters and a ceiling fan. The master bathroom features include granite counters, dual sinks, custom wood cabinets, huge stone spa like tub, stone shower and custom lighting. Spacious second bedroom upgrades: hardwood floors, french doors, crown molding, wainscoting, custom shutters, ceiling fan and recessed lighting. Third Bedroom upgrades: hardwood flooring, ceiling fan, crown molding, and custom shutters. Beautiful hall bathroom has been remodeled with everything!!!This is a tropical paradise, close to top rated schools, shopping, and of course the beach, downtown Huntington Beach, Pacific City and of course it is in Surf City!!!!!