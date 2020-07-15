19752 Estuary Lane

Amenities

garage recently renovated pool air conditioning media room

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Looking for your covid oasis? How about this stunning fully remodeled single story pool home on an oversized interior corner lot!? Beautiful modern kitchen and baths, wide plank engineered hardwood/vinyl composite floors, new electrical, HVAC system with AC, new dual pane vinyl windows and more. Spacious backyard features a huge swimming pool with diving board and Jacuzzi (Safety fence included). Professionally landscaped enclosed front yard features drought tolerant landscaping, a large raised bed vegetable garden, landscape lights and all new custom hardscape. The roughly 20X22 garage has been converted to a must-see movie theater/playroom/office and is part of the square footage listed. Humongous HD movie screen projector, Apple TV and surround sound system is included. All situated just minutes from the beach and steps from 10/10 Newland Elementary, the neighborhood park, dining, shopping and more!