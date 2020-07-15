All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated June 2 2020

19752 Estuary Lane

Location

19752 Estuary Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

Looking for your covid oasis? How about this stunning fully remodeled single story pool home on an oversized interior corner lot!? Beautiful modern kitchen and baths, wide plank engineered hardwood/vinyl composite floors, new electrical, HVAC system with AC, new dual pane vinyl windows and more. Spacious backyard features a huge swimming pool with diving board and Jacuzzi (Safety fence included). Professionally landscaped enclosed front yard features drought tolerant landscaping, a large raised bed vegetable garden, landscape lights and all new custom hardscape. The roughly 20X22 garage has been converted to a must-see movie theater/playroom/office and is part of the square footage listed. Humongous HD movie screen projector, Apple TV and surround sound system is included. All situated just minutes from the beach and steps from 10/10 Newland Elementary, the neighborhood park, dining, shopping and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19752 Estuary Lane have any available units?
19752 Estuary Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 19752 Estuary Lane have?
Some of 19752 Estuary Lane's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19752 Estuary Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19752 Estuary Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19752 Estuary Lane pet-friendly?
No, 19752 Estuary Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 19752 Estuary Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19752 Estuary Lane offers parking.
Does 19752 Estuary Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19752 Estuary Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19752 Estuary Lane have a pool?
Yes, 19752 Estuary Lane has a pool.
Does 19752 Estuary Lane have accessible units?
No, 19752 Estuary Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19752 Estuary Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 19752 Estuary Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19752 Estuary Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19752 Estuary Lane has units with air conditioning.
