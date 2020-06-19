19612 Topeka Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This perfect home has it all - location, style, beautiful landscaping and pride of ownership. It does NOT look like a rental! Located on a quiet street in a desirable neighborhood, this single story home exudes the casual elegance that so perfectly captures California coastal design. Upgrades include new Milgard FIBERGLASS (not vinyl) dual pane windows and doors; a stunning, remodeled master bathroom with frameless glass shower door; gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counters, new stainless steel range with convection oven, and a Fisher Paykel 2 drawer dishwasher; large laundry room with custom cabinets; vaulted & scraped ceilings; dual mirrored closet doors in master suite; custom wood closet doors with built-in interior organizing systems in 2nd and 3rd bedrooms; new carpet; new window coverings; newly renovated landscaping; new garage door. Interior is painted with sophisticated, neutral Restoration Hardware colors throughout. Large windows provide abundant natural light inside. EXTRA PRIVACY DUE TO NO HOUSE BEHIND. It is a short walk to Newland Elementary School and a pocket park at the end of the street. A rental home of this quality, which will appeal to those with the most discerning taste, is rare in today's market! GARDENER AND WATER INCLUDED!!!