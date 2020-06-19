All apartments in Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach, CA
19612 Topeka Lane
19612 Topeka Lane

19612 Topeka Lane
Location

19612 Topeka Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This perfect home has it all - location, style, beautiful landscaping and pride of ownership. It does NOT look like a rental! Located on a quiet street in a desirable neighborhood, this single story home exudes the casual elegance that so perfectly captures California coastal design. Upgrades include new Milgard FIBERGLASS (not vinyl) dual pane windows and doors; a stunning, remodeled master bathroom with frameless glass shower door; gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counters, new stainless steel range with convection oven, and a Fisher Paykel 2 drawer dishwasher; large laundry room with custom cabinets; vaulted & scraped ceilings; dual mirrored closet doors in master suite; custom wood closet doors with built-in interior organizing systems in 2nd and 3rd bedrooms; new carpet; new window coverings; newly renovated landscaping; new garage door. Interior is painted with sophisticated, neutral Restoration Hardware colors throughout. Large windows provide abundant natural light inside. EXTRA PRIVACY DUE TO NO HOUSE BEHIND. It is a short walk to Newland Elementary School and a pocket park at the end of the street. A rental home of this quality, which will appeal to those with the most discerning taste, is rare in today's market! GARDENER AND WATER INCLUDED!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19612 Topeka Lane have any available units?
19612 Topeka Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 19612 Topeka Lane have?
Some of 19612 Topeka Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19612 Topeka Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19612 Topeka Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19612 Topeka Lane pet-friendly?
No, 19612 Topeka Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 19612 Topeka Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19612 Topeka Lane does offer parking.
Does 19612 Topeka Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19612 Topeka Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19612 Topeka Lane have a pool?
No, 19612 Topeka Lane does not have a pool.
Does 19612 Topeka Lane have accessible units?
No, 19612 Topeka Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19612 Topeka Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19612 Topeka Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 19612 Topeka Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 19612 Topeka Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
