19562 Grandview Circle
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:19 AM

19562 Grandview Circle

19562 Grandview Circle · No Longer Available
Location

19562 Grandview Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Seacliff

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Seacliff on the Greens executive townhome! Come live in this manicured resort style guard gated community! Rare plan 1 model features dual master bedrooms with in suite bathrooms. The main master bedroom has a closet all will envy! Also, nicely appointed with dual vanity and walk in shower. Balcony off bedroom. The home is of modern design has over 2000 sq ft of living space along with high ceilings, new carpet, and fresh paint. Large living room with patio off living room and deck off eat-in kitchen. Separate formal dinning area completes the space. The home is located close to pool and Jacuzzi as well as Patterson Park, dog beach and Seacliff country club.. Come and view today, this property will go quick.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19562 Grandview Circle have any available units?
19562 Grandview Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 19562 Grandview Circle have?
Some of 19562 Grandview Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19562 Grandview Circle currently offering any rent specials?
19562 Grandview Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19562 Grandview Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 19562 Grandview Circle is pet friendly.
Does 19562 Grandview Circle offer parking?
Yes, 19562 Grandview Circle offers parking.
Does 19562 Grandview Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19562 Grandview Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19562 Grandview Circle have a pool?
Yes, 19562 Grandview Circle has a pool.
Does 19562 Grandview Circle have accessible units?
No, 19562 Grandview Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 19562 Grandview Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 19562 Grandview Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19562 Grandview Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 19562 Grandview Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
