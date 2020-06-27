19562 Grandview Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Seacliff on the Greens executive townhome! Come live in this manicured resort style guard gated community! Rare plan 1 model features dual master bedrooms with in suite bathrooms. The main master bedroom has a closet all will envy! Also, nicely appointed with dual vanity and walk in shower. Balcony off bedroom. The home is of modern design has over 2000 sq ft of living space along with high ceilings, new carpet, and fresh paint. Large living room with patio off living room and deck off eat-in kitchen. Separate formal dinning area completes the space. The home is located close to pool and Jacuzzi as well as Patterson Park, dog beach and Seacliff country club.. Come and view today, this property will go quick.