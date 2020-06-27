19281 ARCHFIELD LN

Amenities

Beautiful Seafliff Home. 3 bed 2.5 bath w/oversize 2 car garage only 2 blocks from the beach - This Great Located Property is 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Baths and 2 Blocks to Beach!!, This Executive Home Boasts over 2368 Sq.Ft, with a 2 Car-Attached Garage. Great Location in a Resort-Style-Living in the Exclusive Gated Community of SeaCliff on the Greens in HB. Excellent Home for Entertaining and Enjoying the Beach Quality of Life. Community Pools, Spa, Lush Landscaping, Waterfalls, Fountains, BBQ Areas. Living Room Light and Bright Vaulted Ceilings, New Paint, Fireplace, Large Master Features a peek a boo Ocean-view, Large Closet, Double Vanities, and Private Balcony. Close to Beach, Shopping, Seacliff Country Club, Main Street, HB Parks, Award Winning Seacliff Elementary. 1 Year Lease. Owner Pays HOA. This Home will Not Last!! Apply On-Line at www.LionProperties.com Appointment for viewing.Don't miss this Rare Opportunity to Live in Seacliff! For more information call Frankie (714)378-1418 Ext. 6



