Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:16 PM

19281 ARCHFIELD LN

19281 Archfield Circle · No Longer Available
Location

19281 Archfield Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Seacliff

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Seafliff Home. 3 bed 2.5 bath w/oversize 2 car garage only 2 blocks from the beach - This Great Located Property is 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Baths and 2 Blocks to Beach!!, This Executive Home Boasts over 2368 Sq.Ft, with a 2 Car-Attached Garage. Great Location in a Resort-Style-Living in the Exclusive Gated Community of SeaCliff on the Greens in HB. Excellent Home for Entertaining and Enjoying the Beach Quality of Life. Community Pools, Spa, Lush Landscaping, Waterfalls, Fountains, BBQ Areas. Living Room Light and Bright Vaulted Ceilings, New Paint, Fireplace, Large Master Features a peek a boo Ocean-view, Large Closet, Double Vanities, and Private Balcony. Close to Beach, Shopping, Seacliff Country Club, Main Street, HB Parks, Award Winning Seacliff Elementary. 1 Year Lease. Owner Pays HOA. This Home will Not Last!! Apply On-Line at www.LionProperties.com Appointment for viewing.Don't miss this Rare Opportunity to Live in Seacliff! For more information call Frankie (714)378-1418 Ext. 6

(RLNE5145343)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19281 ARCHFIELD LN have any available units?
19281 ARCHFIELD LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 19281 ARCHFIELD LN have?
Some of 19281 ARCHFIELD LN's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19281 ARCHFIELD LN currently offering any rent specials?
19281 ARCHFIELD LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19281 ARCHFIELD LN pet-friendly?
No, 19281 ARCHFIELD LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 19281 ARCHFIELD LN offer parking?
Yes, 19281 ARCHFIELD LN offers parking.
Does 19281 ARCHFIELD LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19281 ARCHFIELD LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19281 ARCHFIELD LN have a pool?
Yes, 19281 ARCHFIELD LN has a pool.
Does 19281 ARCHFIELD LN have accessible units?
No, 19281 ARCHFIELD LN does not have accessible units.
Does 19281 ARCHFIELD LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 19281 ARCHFIELD LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19281 ARCHFIELD LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 19281 ARCHFIELD LN does not have units with air conditioning.
