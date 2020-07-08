All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated May 8 2020 at 8:46 PM

19275 Meadowood Circle

19275 Meadowood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

19275 Meadowood Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Seacliff

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Huntington Beach Townhome for Rent in the 24/7 guard-gated upscale community of Seacliff on the Greens, Featuring 2,065 sq.ft. tri-level with 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 car garage. Huge living room with cathedral ceilings, fireplace; formal dining room; kitchen has recessed lighting, granite counters, newer appliances, refrigerator, kitchen nook with built-in desk, balcony, and newer windows with blinds; Dual master bedrooms, each with private balcony, vaulted ceilings; washer and dryer upstairs. The main level flooring is marble and woodish looking vinyl; the upper is carpeted - all new, not shown in posted photos, all in beautiful grayish tones. Very light and bright throughout. The front features a very large patio area with views of mature trees. The two car garage also has plenty of extra storage space and direct access entry. The property is located less than a 1/2 mile from the beach near Seapoint and PCH. $3700/Month. No Pets. No Smoke. Near shopping, restaurants, neighborhood parks, HB pier. no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19275 Meadowood Circle have any available units?
19275 Meadowood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 19275 Meadowood Circle have?
Some of 19275 Meadowood Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19275 Meadowood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
19275 Meadowood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19275 Meadowood Circle pet-friendly?
No, 19275 Meadowood Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 19275 Meadowood Circle offer parking?
Yes, 19275 Meadowood Circle offers parking.
Does 19275 Meadowood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19275 Meadowood Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19275 Meadowood Circle have a pool?
No, 19275 Meadowood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 19275 Meadowood Circle have accessible units?
No, 19275 Meadowood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 19275 Meadowood Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19275 Meadowood Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 19275 Meadowood Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 19275 Meadowood Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

