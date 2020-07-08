19275 Meadowood Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Huntington Beach Townhome for Rent in the 24/7 guard-gated upscale community of Seacliff on the Greens, Featuring 2,065 sq.ft. tri-level with 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 car garage. Huge living room with cathedral ceilings, fireplace; formal dining room; kitchen has recessed lighting, granite counters, newer appliances, refrigerator, kitchen nook with built-in desk, balcony, and newer windows with blinds; Dual master bedrooms, each with private balcony, vaulted ceilings; washer and dryer upstairs. The main level flooring is marble and woodish looking vinyl; the upper is carpeted - all new, not shown in posted photos, all in beautiful grayish tones. Very light and bright throughout. The front features a very large patio area with views of mature trees. The two car garage also has plenty of extra storage space and direct access entry. The property is located less than a 1/2 mile from the beach near Seapoint and PCH. $3700/Month. No Pets. No Smoke. Near shopping, restaurants, neighborhood parks, HB pier. no pets.