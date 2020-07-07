19271 Cindy Ln

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e9310da0aa ---- Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath family home. The living room features a spacious living room with slate fireplace, laminate flooring. Perfect for your movie night with your family over the weekend. Kitchen includes granite counter tops, dinning bar for additional bar stools, travertine backsplash, modern white cabinets with lots and lots of storage space, stainless steel stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Stainless steel sink leads you to a beautiful view of the neighborhood. Remolded bathrooms includes unique tile, modern sinks. Recessed lighting though property. Lots of natural lighting you can enjoy throughout the year. 2 solar tube skylights. Additional storage space and closet located inside the garage. Enlarged driveway can fit 3 cars or an RV! High efficient Washer and Dryer. Over sized back yard perfect for entertaining your family, friends and children. The pictures do no justice for this perfect family home. Near highly rated schools! Pets will be considered with an additional deposit. THIS WILL NOT LAST. Call us now to schedule your showing. Renters insurance is required! Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; No Cats allowed. 2 pet maximum Smoking: Non-smoking unit PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type: Single Family Home Year Built: 1962 Utilities Included: Gardener Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, and Dishwasher Garage / Parking: 1 Car Garage Flooring: Laminate & Tile Yard: Backyard, Storage Shed, and Gardening area Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) Click Apply Now Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee Complete Pet Application (if applicable) Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 Year Lease Lease to Purchase Option: No All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* One Car Garage Washer And Dryer Lease Terms Pets OK