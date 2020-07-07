All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated August 31 2019 at 5:59 PM

19271 Cindy Ln

19271 Cindy Lane · No Longer Available
Location

19271 Cindy Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e9310da0aa ---- Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath family home. The living room features a spacious living room with slate fireplace, laminate flooring. Perfect for your movie night with your family over the weekend. Kitchen includes granite counter tops, dinning bar for additional bar stools, travertine backsplash, modern white cabinets with lots and lots of storage space, stainless steel stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Stainless steel sink leads you to a beautiful view of the neighborhood. Remolded bathrooms includes unique tile, modern sinks. Recessed lighting though property. Lots of natural lighting you can enjoy throughout the year. 2 solar tube skylights. Additional storage space and closet located inside the garage. Enlarged driveway can fit 3 cars or an RV! High efficient Washer and Dryer. Over sized back yard perfect for entertaining your family, friends and children. The pictures do no justice for this perfect family home. Near highly rated schools! Pets will be considered with an additional deposit. THIS WILL NOT LAST. Call us now to schedule your showing. Renters insurance is required! Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; No Cats allowed. 2 pet maximum Smoking: Non-smoking unit PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type: Single Family Home Year Built: 1962 Utilities Included: Gardener Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, and Dishwasher Garage / Parking: 1 Car Garage Flooring: Laminate & Tile Yard: Backyard, Storage Shed, and Gardening area Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) Click Apply Now Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee Complete Pet Application (if applicable) Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 Year Lease Lease to Purchase Option: No All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* One Car Garage Washer And Dryer Lease Terms Pets OK

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19271 Cindy Ln have any available units?
19271 Cindy Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 19271 Cindy Ln have?
Some of 19271 Cindy Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19271 Cindy Ln currently offering any rent specials?
19271 Cindy Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19271 Cindy Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 19271 Cindy Ln is pet friendly.
Does 19271 Cindy Ln offer parking?
Yes, 19271 Cindy Ln offers parking.
Does 19271 Cindy Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19271 Cindy Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19271 Cindy Ln have a pool?
No, 19271 Cindy Ln does not have a pool.
Does 19271 Cindy Ln have accessible units?
No, 19271 Cindy Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 19271 Cindy Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19271 Cindy Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 19271 Cindy Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 19271 Cindy Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

