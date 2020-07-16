All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:07 PM

19191 Brynn Court

19191 Brynn Ct · (949) 533-8018
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19191 Brynn Ct, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,190

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2182 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
FOR LEASE: Enjoy living close to Historic Downtown Main Street, the beach, pier and Pacific City in this beautiful 2 story single family home located in Peninsula Point. Home features include vaulted ceilings, newer flooring, fresh paint, 3 bedrooms plus a loft area that can be used as a den or home office and 3 FULL baths. The master bedroom suite includes a large walk-in closet, balcony, dual sink vanity, separate shower, and a jetted soaking tub. The gourmet kitchen opens to a spacious family room with gas fireplace and includes a center island, granite countertops and newer stainless-steel appliances. Additional amenities include central air conditioning, large formal living room, formal dining room, a second floor laundry room, and a 2 car garage with epoxy floors. Call Huntington Beach Realty at (714) 960-8541 for more information or to setup a showing appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19191 Brynn Court have any available units?
19191 Brynn Court has a unit available for $4,190 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19191 Brynn Court have?
Some of 19191 Brynn Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19191 Brynn Court currently offering any rent specials?
19191 Brynn Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19191 Brynn Court pet-friendly?
No, 19191 Brynn Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 19191 Brynn Court offer parking?
Yes, 19191 Brynn Court offers parking.
Does 19191 Brynn Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19191 Brynn Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19191 Brynn Court have a pool?
No, 19191 Brynn Court does not have a pool.
Does 19191 Brynn Court have accessible units?
No, 19191 Brynn Court does not have accessible units.
Does 19191 Brynn Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19191 Brynn Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 19191 Brynn Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19191 Brynn Court has units with air conditioning.
