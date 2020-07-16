19191 Brynn Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

FOR LEASE: Enjoy living close to Historic Downtown Main Street, the beach, pier and Pacific City in this beautiful 2 story single family home located in Peninsula Point. Home features include vaulted ceilings, newer flooring, fresh paint, 3 bedrooms plus a loft area that can be used as a den or home office and 3 FULL baths. The master bedroom suite includes a large walk-in closet, balcony, dual sink vanity, separate shower, and a jetted soaking tub. The gourmet kitchen opens to a spacious family room with gas fireplace and includes a center island, granite countertops and newer stainless-steel appliances. Additional amenities include central air conditioning, large formal living room, formal dining room, a second floor laundry room, and a 2 car garage with epoxy floors. Call Huntington Beach Realty at (714) 960-8541 for more information or to setup a showing appointment.