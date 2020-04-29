All apartments in Huntington Beach
18762 LISTER LANE
18762 LISTER LANE

18762 Lister Lane · No Longer Available
Location

18762 Lister Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Amazing Custom 3 Bedroom Pool & Spa Home on Corner Lot - This is a Beautifully Re-Modeled 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath on a Corner Lot with a Pool and Spa. Double Door LG Stainless Frig, Kenmore Stainless Oven with Gas Range, Stainless Dishwasher, Large Stainless Tub Style Sink. Custom Marble Tile throughout downstairs, Flat Screen TV's, Glass Tile Bar with Sink and Wine Cooler.
Master Bath is Marble Tile with Spa Tub, Large Glass Shower Enclosure, Mirrored Closets, Built-In Drawers for plenty of Storage. Custom Glass Panels on Guides to Enclose Downstairs Rooms. LG Washer & Dryer. 2 Car garage with Remote, Gardener and Pool Service Included, and Much More!! This home is unfurnished. No A/C
This Home is a Must See and Won't Last! Requires a 12 month lease. Apply on-line at www.LionProperties.com Contact Frankie at Frankie@LionProperties.com or (714) 378-1485

(RLNE5852214)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18762 LISTER LANE have any available units?
18762 LISTER LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 18762 LISTER LANE have?
Some of 18762 LISTER LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18762 LISTER LANE currently offering any rent specials?
18762 LISTER LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18762 LISTER LANE pet-friendly?
No, 18762 LISTER LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 18762 LISTER LANE offer parking?
Yes, 18762 LISTER LANE does offer parking.
Does 18762 LISTER LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18762 LISTER LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18762 LISTER LANE have a pool?
Yes, 18762 LISTER LANE has a pool.
Does 18762 LISTER LANE have accessible units?
No, 18762 LISTER LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 18762 LISTER LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18762 LISTER LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 18762 LISTER LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 18762 LISTER LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
