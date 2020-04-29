18762 LISTER LANE

Amenities

Amazing Custom 3 Bedroom Pool & Spa Home on Corner Lot - This is a Beautifully Re-Modeled 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath on a Corner Lot with a Pool and Spa. Double Door LG Stainless Frig, Kenmore Stainless Oven with Gas Range, Stainless Dishwasher, Large Stainless Tub Style Sink. Custom Marble Tile throughout downstairs, Flat Screen TV's, Glass Tile Bar with Sink and Wine Cooler.

Master Bath is Marble Tile with Spa Tub, Large Glass Shower Enclosure, Mirrored Closets, Built-In Drawers for plenty of Storage. Custom Glass Panels on Guides to Enclose Downstairs Rooms. LG Washer & Dryer. 2 Car garage with Remote, Gardener and Pool Service Included, and Much More!! This home is unfurnished. No A/C

This Home is a Must See and Won't Last! Requires a 12 month lease. Apply on-line at www.LionProperties.com Contact Frankie at Frankie@LionProperties.com or (714) 378-1485



