18316 Fieldbury Lane

Located in the highly sought-after Bolsa Landmark community of Huntington Beach, this excellent property sits less than a mile and a half from the waves. Located near stunning equestrian trails, rolling hills, breathtaking sunsets, & the beach, this home affords you the many luxuries of the premier Southern California lifestyle. This home has been elegantly remodeled, complete with a flowing open floor plan, fresh interior and exterior paint, landscaping, and so much more. As you enter the home you are greeted by an open concept floor plan allowing for each room to seamlessly flow into another. Enjoy game nights in the living room or curled up with a book near the fireplace. The sliding door off the kitchen leads you to your private entertainer’s backyard with a fire pit with room for seating, and covered patio area with a fireplace & water feature. . The kitchen is a chef’s dream, equipped with crisp white cabinets, granite countertops, top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, and a large center island with room for seating. The kitchen opens to the living room, offering the perfect space to engage in conversation while whipping up a meal. The second level hosts two master suites with an attached master bathroom, two guest bedrooms that share a bathroom down the hall, and a spacious office area with beautiful wood built-ins. Offering an unbeatable location near award-winning schools, and the beach, this home is a must-see!