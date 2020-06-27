All apartments in Huntington Beach
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
18316 Fieldbury Lane
Last updated February 14 2020 at 3:15 AM

18316 Fieldbury Lane

18316 Fieldbury Lane · No Longer Available
Location

18316 Fieldbury Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fire pit
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
Located in the highly sought-after Bolsa Landmark community of Huntington Beach, this excellent property sits less than a mile and a half from the waves. Located near stunning equestrian trails, rolling hills, breathtaking sunsets, & the beach, this home affords you the many luxuries of the premier Southern California lifestyle. This home has been elegantly remodeled, complete with a flowing open floor plan, fresh interior and exterior paint, landscaping, and so much more. As you enter the home you are greeted by an open concept floor plan allowing for each room to seamlessly flow into another. Enjoy game nights in the living room or curled up with a book near the fireplace. The sliding door off the kitchen leads you to your private entertainer’s backyard with a fire pit with room for seating, and covered patio area with a fireplace & water feature. . The kitchen is a chef’s dream, equipped with crisp white cabinets, granite countertops, top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, and a large center island with room for seating. The kitchen opens to the living room, offering the perfect space to engage in conversation while whipping up a meal. The second level hosts two master suites with an attached master bathroom, two guest bedrooms that share a bathroom down the hall, and a spacious office area with beautiful wood built-ins. Offering an unbeatable location near award-winning schools, and the beach, this home is a must-see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18316 Fieldbury Lane have any available units?
18316 Fieldbury Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 18316 Fieldbury Lane have?
Some of 18316 Fieldbury Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18316 Fieldbury Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18316 Fieldbury Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18316 Fieldbury Lane pet-friendly?
No, 18316 Fieldbury Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 18316 Fieldbury Lane offer parking?
Yes, 18316 Fieldbury Lane offers parking.
Does 18316 Fieldbury Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18316 Fieldbury Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18316 Fieldbury Lane have a pool?
No, 18316 Fieldbury Lane does not have a pool.
Does 18316 Fieldbury Lane have accessible units?
No, 18316 Fieldbury Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18316 Fieldbury Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 18316 Fieldbury Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18316 Fieldbury Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 18316 Fieldbury Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
