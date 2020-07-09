18186 Sharon Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Large size single family house with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths, located in the center of Huntington Beach. Light and Bright, open

floor plan, large living room, family room with high ceiling, and kitchen on 1st floor. Three bedrooms are on 2nd floor with the

Master bedroom, and one bedroom and one bath are down, which can be used as guest room/office . Good size of the back yard.

Beautiful community with tennis court, swimming pool, and green belt. Great schools district. The property is only 3 miles to the

surfing beach. (Available on Oct. 1, 2019)