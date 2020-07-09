All apartments in Huntington Beach
18186 Sharon Lane

18186 Sharon Lane · No Longer Available
Location

18186 Sharon Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Large size single family house with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths, located in the center of Huntington Beach. Light and Bright, open
floor plan, large living room, family room with high ceiling, and kitchen on 1st floor. Three bedrooms are on 2nd floor with the
Master bedroom, and one bedroom and one bath are down, which can be used as guest room/office . Good size of the back yard.
Beautiful community with tennis court, swimming pool, and green belt. Great schools district. The property is only 3 miles to the
surfing beach. (Available on Oct. 1, 2019)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18186 Sharon Lane have any available units?
18186 Sharon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
Is 18186 Sharon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18186 Sharon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18186 Sharon Lane pet-friendly?
No, 18186 Sharon Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 18186 Sharon Lane offer parking?
Yes, 18186 Sharon Lane offers parking.
Does 18186 Sharon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18186 Sharon Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18186 Sharon Lane have a pool?
Yes, 18186 Sharon Lane has a pool.
Does 18186 Sharon Lane have accessible units?
No, 18186 Sharon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18186 Sharon Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 18186 Sharon Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18186 Sharon Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 18186 Sharon Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
