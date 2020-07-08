Rent Calculator
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
17881 San Leandro
Last updated January 29 2020 at 10:18 AM
17881 San Leandro
17881 San Leandro Ln
·
No Longer Available
Location
17881 San Leandro Ln, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Amenities
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Great interior location, upgraded and clean with wonderful pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17881 San Leandro have any available units?
17881 San Leandro doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Huntington Beach, CA
.
Is 17881 San Leandro currently offering any rent specials?
17881 San Leandro is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17881 San Leandro pet-friendly?
No, 17881 San Leandro is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach
.
Does 17881 San Leandro offer parking?
No, 17881 San Leandro does not offer parking.
Does 17881 San Leandro have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17881 San Leandro does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17881 San Leandro have a pool?
Yes, 17881 San Leandro has a pool.
Does 17881 San Leandro have accessible units?
No, 17881 San Leandro does not have accessible units.
Does 17881 San Leandro have units with dishwashers?
No, 17881 San Leandro does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17881 San Leandro have units with air conditioning?
No, 17881 San Leandro does not have units with air conditioning.
