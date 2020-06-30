All apartments in Huntington Beach
17701 Brittany Lane
17701 Brittany Lane

17701 Brittany Lane · No Longer Available
Location

17701 Brittany Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Newland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
Beautiful, light and bright top level condo with a huge deck. - Light and bright top level condo with a huge deck. Located at the back of the complex with no one above. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home features new vinyl flooring and carpet, vaulted ceilings, vinyl windows, ceramic tiles in the bathroom, white cabinetry in the kitchen and large walk in closet in the master bedroom. Inside laundry. Stackable washer, dryer and refrigerator are included. Located in the community of Bayshores, in the heart of Huntington Beach. Association amenities include a swimming pool and a clubhouse. One assigned carport and one parking permit included.

No pets are allowed.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17701 Brittany Lane have any available units?
17701 Brittany Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 17701 Brittany Lane have?
Some of 17701 Brittany Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17701 Brittany Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17701 Brittany Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17701 Brittany Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17701 Brittany Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 17701 Brittany Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17701 Brittany Lane offers parking.
Does 17701 Brittany Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17701 Brittany Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17701 Brittany Lane have a pool?
Yes, 17701 Brittany Lane has a pool.
Does 17701 Brittany Lane have accessible units?
No, 17701 Brittany Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17701 Brittany Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 17701 Brittany Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17701 Brittany Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17701 Brittany Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

