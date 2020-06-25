17252 JULIP LANE

Amenities

hardwood floors stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities

Refreshed 5 bed 3 bath + office/den - Come check out this refreshed 5 bed 3 bath home in Huntington Beach. Beautiful brick driveway outlined by mature Palm trees give great curb appeal to this Executive home. Kitchen has new quartz counter-top with large, single basin, stainless steel sink. Home has wood floors throughout the living areas downstairs including the master suite. We have 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths downstairs. 2 bedrooms + office/den 1 full bath upstairs. Owner prefers no pets. To request a showing or to apply please go directly to our website www.lionproperties.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5451539)