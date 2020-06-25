All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 17252 JULIP LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
17252 JULIP LANE
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

17252 JULIP LANE

17252 Julip Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17252 Julip Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Refreshed 5 bed 3 bath + office/den - Come check out this refreshed 5 bed 3 bath home in Huntington Beach. Beautiful brick driveway outlined by mature Palm trees give great curb appeal to this Executive home. Kitchen has new quartz counter-top with large, single basin, stainless steel sink. Home has wood floors throughout the living areas downstairs including the master suite. We have 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths downstairs. 2 bedrooms + office/den 1 full bath upstairs. Owner prefers no pets. To request a showing or to apply please go directly to our website www.lionproperties.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5451539)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17252 JULIP LANE have any available units?
17252 JULIP LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
Is 17252 JULIP LANE currently offering any rent specials?
17252 JULIP LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17252 JULIP LANE pet-friendly?
No, 17252 JULIP LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 17252 JULIP LANE offer parking?
No, 17252 JULIP LANE does not offer parking.
Does 17252 JULIP LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17252 JULIP LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17252 JULIP LANE have a pool?
No, 17252 JULIP LANE does not have a pool.
Does 17252 JULIP LANE have accessible units?
No, 17252 JULIP LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 17252 JULIP LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 17252 JULIP LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17252 JULIP LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 17252 JULIP LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Continental
17101 Springdale St
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Vista
21551 Brookhurst St
Huntington Beach, CA 92646
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles