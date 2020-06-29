17191 Kampen Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Newland
Coming Soon: Remodeled 4 Bd 2Ba House in Huntington Beach! - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS**
You must take a look at this remodeled 4 bedroom house in Huntington Beach! Redesigned kitchen features lots of counter space and plenty of storage. Lovely living room features cozy fireplace and built in lighting. All spacious bedrooms on ground level with master bedroom featuring attached bath. Renovated hallway bathroom features large double vanity and refinished tub shower. Wonderful back yard with lush landscaping offers great outdoor living. Detached 2 car garage plus big driveway. Laundry hook ups in garage with plenty of storage space. Located in a peaceful Huntington Beach neighborhood close to Beach Blvd and Warner. Only minutes away from the surf and sand. Easy access to the 405 freeway for easy commutes. Won't last long! Apply today!
Submit on Pets.
To schedule a showing please contact: Frances at 714-248-5207 or showings2@RpmCoast.com
APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com $49 application fee per person. Incomplete applications will not be considered. $225 move in/move out inspection fee. $500 deposit for each approved pet. For additional information please contact: Caitlin@RpmCoast.com or showings2@RpmCoast.com
(RLNE5427879)
