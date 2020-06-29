All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

17191 Kampen Lane

17191 Kampen Lane · No Longer Available
Location

17191 Kampen Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Newland

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Coming Soon: Remodeled 4 Bd 2Ba House in Huntington Beach! - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS**

You must take a look at this remodeled 4 bedroom house in Huntington Beach! Redesigned kitchen features lots of counter space and plenty of storage. Lovely living room features cozy fireplace and built in lighting. All spacious bedrooms on ground level with master bedroom featuring attached bath. Renovated hallway bathroom features large double vanity and refinished tub shower. Wonderful back yard with lush landscaping offers great outdoor living. Detached 2 car garage plus big driveway. Laundry hook ups in garage with plenty of storage space. Located in a peaceful Huntington Beach neighborhood close to Beach Blvd and Warner. Only minutes away from the surf and sand. Easy access to the 405 freeway for easy commutes. Won't last long! Apply today!

Submit on Pets.

To schedule a showing please contact: Frances at 714-248-5207 or showings2@RpmCoast.com

APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com
$49 application fee per person. Incomplete applications will not be considered.
$225 move in/move out inspection fee.
$500 deposit for each approved pet.
For additional information please contact: Caitlin@RpmCoast.com or showings2@RpmCoast.com

(RLNE5427879)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17191 Kampen Lane have any available units?
17191 Kampen Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 17191 Kampen Lane have?
Some of 17191 Kampen Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17191 Kampen Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17191 Kampen Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17191 Kampen Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 17191 Kampen Lane is pet friendly.
Does 17191 Kampen Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17191 Kampen Lane offers parking.
Does 17191 Kampen Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17191 Kampen Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17191 Kampen Lane have a pool?
No, 17191 Kampen Lane does not have a pool.
Does 17191 Kampen Lane have accessible units?
No, 17191 Kampen Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17191 Kampen Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 17191 Kampen Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17191 Kampen Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17191 Kampen Lane has units with air conditioning.

