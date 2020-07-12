17161 Sandra Lee Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

eautifully remodeled custom home in popular quiet neighborhood near Huntington Harbour. Spacious single story executive home with open floor plan and extensive upgrades. The gourmet kitchen includes Thermador appliances, stone counters and loads of rich wood cabinetry. Huge living/dining areas create a great room effect with walls of glass that view covered rear porch for indoor/outdoor living. Large master bedroom has entire wall of wardrobe closet and remodeled bath. Large secondary bedrooms share remodeled hall bath with gigantic custom shower. Attention to detail is everywhere from contemporary, distressed hardwood flooring, LED lighting, sophisticated Heating and Air Conditioning system with individual climate-controlled zones for every room, whole house internal vacuum system and much more! Each room is hardwired for both fiber optic television service and cat6 for direct high-speed internet which makes every room a potential home office. Oversized, insulated three car garage with plenty of storage space and room for a workspace and laundry. Oversized 8,000 sq ft lot with mature fruit trees, expansive rear lawn as well as large extra wide driveway. Professional landscape maintenance is included. Fantastic area near wetlands and park, and easy jog or bike to beach. Walk to Huntington Harbour Mall and restaurants. Ocean breezes everyday!