Huntington Beach, CA
17161 Sandra Lee Lane
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:10 AM

17161 Sandra Lee Lane

17161 Sandra Lee Lane · No Longer Available
Location

17161 Sandra Lee Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
eautifully remodeled custom home in popular quiet neighborhood near Huntington Harbour. Spacious single story executive home with open floor plan and extensive upgrades. The gourmet kitchen includes Thermador appliances, stone counters and loads of rich wood cabinetry. Huge living/dining areas create a great room effect with walls of glass that view covered rear porch for indoor/outdoor living. Large master bedroom has entire wall of wardrobe closet and remodeled bath. Large secondary bedrooms share remodeled hall bath with gigantic custom shower. Attention to detail is everywhere from contemporary, distressed hardwood flooring, LED lighting, sophisticated Heating and Air Conditioning system with individual climate-controlled zones for every room, whole house internal vacuum system and much more! Each room is hardwired for both fiber optic television service and cat6 for direct high-speed internet which makes every room a potential home office. Oversized, insulated three car garage with plenty of storage space and room for a workspace and laundry. Oversized 8,000 sq ft lot with mature fruit trees, expansive rear lawn as well as large extra wide driveway. Professional landscape maintenance is included. Fantastic area near wetlands and park, and easy jog or bike to beach. Walk to Huntington Harbour Mall and restaurants. Ocean breezes everyday!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17161 Sandra Lee Lane have any available units?
17161 Sandra Lee Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 17161 Sandra Lee Lane have?
Some of 17161 Sandra Lee Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17161 Sandra Lee Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17161 Sandra Lee Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17161 Sandra Lee Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17161 Sandra Lee Lane is not pet friendly.
Does 17161 Sandra Lee Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17161 Sandra Lee Lane offers parking.
Does 17161 Sandra Lee Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17161 Sandra Lee Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17161 Sandra Lee Lane have a pool?
No, 17161 Sandra Lee Lane does not have a pool.
Does 17161 Sandra Lee Lane have accessible units?
No, 17161 Sandra Lee Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17161 Sandra Lee Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17161 Sandra Lee Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 17161 Sandra Lee Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17161 Sandra Lee Lane has units with air conditioning.
