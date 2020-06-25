17041 A Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Just in time for summer, don't miss your opportunity to live in Surf City USA! This beautiful duplex unit is highly upgraded and proudly boasts two large bedrooms and two bathrooms downstairs as well as an upstairs loft. The kitchen is equipped with a gas stove, oven, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. The inside washer and dryer are also conveniently located off the kitchen hallway. This home has it all including your own patio area, a one car garage and an additional parking space, conveniently located to everything Huntington Beach has to offer.