Huntington Beach, CA
17041 A Lane
17041 A Lane

17041 a Ln · No Longer Available
Location

17041 a Ln, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Newland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Just in time for summer, don't miss your opportunity to live in Surf City USA! This beautiful duplex unit is highly upgraded and proudly boasts two large bedrooms and two bathrooms downstairs as well as an upstairs loft. The kitchen is equipped with a gas stove, oven, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. The inside washer and dryer are also conveniently located off the kitchen hallway. This home has it all including your own patio area, a one car garage and an additional parking space, conveniently located to everything Huntington Beach has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17041 A Lane have any available units?
17041 A Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 17041 A Lane have?
Some of 17041 A Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17041 A Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17041 A Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17041 A Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17041 A Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 17041 A Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17041 A Lane offers parking.
Does 17041 A Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17041 A Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17041 A Lane have a pool?
No, 17041 A Lane does not have a pool.
Does 17041 A Lane have accessible units?
No, 17041 A Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17041 A Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17041 A Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 17041 A Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17041 A Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
