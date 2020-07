16960 ALGONQUIN STREET

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL 3 BED/2 BATH CONDO CLOSE TO BEACH IN HUNTINGTON BEACH HOA COMMUNITY WITH AMENITIES - BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, 2 LEVEL CONDO IN NICE HOA COMMUNITY WITH AMENITIES LIKE POOL, JACUZZI, AND CLUBHOUSE. THIS CONDO HAS A LOFT BEDROOM WITH LARGE BALCONY AREA UPSTAIRS, AND THE REMAINING BEDROOMS AND LIVING AREAS ON THE LOWER LEVEL (2ND LEVEL ENTRY), WHICH ALSO HAS A LARGE BALCONY AREA OFF THE LIVING AREAS. THE LIVING AREA DOWNSTAIRS HAS VAULTED CEILING, CEILING FAN, LAMINATE WOOD FLOORING, AND A FIREPLACE. THE UPSTAIRS LOFT CAN BE USED AS A BEDROOM, OFFICE, ACTIVITY ROOM OR SEPARATE LIVING SPACE, AND ALSO INCLUDES A LARGE ATTIC STORAGE AREA. THE COMMUNITY IS CLOSE TO THE BEACH, SUNSET BEACH, HUNTINGTON HARBOR, DINING, SHOPPING LIKE TRADER JOES, AND THE BOLSA CHICA STATE BEACH & WETLANDS NATURE PRESERVE. THE CONDO COMES WITH 2 UNDERGROUND PARKING SPACES AND LAUNDRY HOOKUPS INSIDE THE UNIT. KITCHEN HAS STAINLESS STEEL STOVE, DISHWASHER, MICROWAVE, ALONG WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, PANTRY AND LOTS OF STORAGE. THIS BEAUTIFUL CONDO WITH GREAT LOCATION AND OCEAN BREEZES MAKES THIS A WONDERFUL PLACE TO CALL HOME.

*NO GOVERNMENT ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS ACCEPTED TO QUALIFY.

*APPLICANTS MUST PROVIDE PROOF OF INCOME OF 3 TIMES THE RENT AMOUNT TO QUALIFY.

*PETS ONLY ALLOWED ON A OWNER & HOA PRE-APPROVED BASIS & WITH INCREASED SECURITY DEPOSIT.

*WATER & TRASH UTILITIES INCLUDED.

*FURNISHINGS INSIDE CONDO IN PICTURES NOT INCLUDED.

*1 YEAR LEASE TO START.

*TERMS AND CONDITIONS MAY CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

*PLEASE CONTACT RALPH LOPEZ AT 562-344-3561 OR EMAIL RALPH.LOPEZ@PABSTKINNEY.COM FOR MORE INFORMATION.

***SPECIAL NOTE - THIS IS A PABST KINNEY 'ONE TIME RENTAL' ONLY.



(RLNE4947197)