Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

16901 Lynn Ln. #102

16901 Lynn Ln · No Longer Available
Location

16901 Lynn Ln, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
pet friendly
3 Bed, 2 Bath Condo - 16901 Lynn Ln. #102, Huntington Beach - 3 Bed, 2 Bath, First Floor Condo, New Flooring & Blinds, New paint, Stainless Steel Appliances, Dishwasher, Microwave, Range/Oven, Fireplace, Vinyl Flooring

Underground Parking. HOA offers Pool, Spa, & Clubhouse, Gated Community.
Small pets will be considered. Breed & Weight restrictions may apply. Additional Security Deposit may be required.

Please contact our office to schedule an appointment.
Please be aware of scams or anyone asking for cash. We do not accept cash for rent or deposit. AM/PM Property Management and/or the Owner is not advertising the property through Craigslist, OfferUp, LetGo, or Facebook.

Prices and availability subject to change without notice. Although we try to assure accuracy, AM/PM Property Management, Inc. will not be held responsible for typographical or photo errors. Security deposit amounts are based on approved application; amount subject to change. As a condition of our lease, we require all residents to carry Liability Insurance ($100,000) for damage to the landlord's property during the term of the lease with proof of coverage prior to move-in.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5124885)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16901 Lynn Ln. #102 have any available units?
16901 Lynn Ln. #102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16901 Lynn Ln. #102 have?
Some of 16901 Lynn Ln. #102's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16901 Lynn Ln. #102 currently offering any rent specials?
16901 Lynn Ln. #102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16901 Lynn Ln. #102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 16901 Lynn Ln. #102 is pet friendly.
Does 16901 Lynn Ln. #102 offer parking?
Yes, 16901 Lynn Ln. #102 offers parking.
Does 16901 Lynn Ln. #102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16901 Lynn Ln. #102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16901 Lynn Ln. #102 have a pool?
Yes, 16901 Lynn Ln. #102 has a pool.
Does 16901 Lynn Ln. #102 have accessible units?
No, 16901 Lynn Ln. #102 does not have accessible units.
Does 16901 Lynn Ln. #102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16901 Lynn Ln. #102 has units with dishwashers.
Does 16901 Lynn Ln. #102 have units with air conditioning?
No, 16901 Lynn Ln. #102 does not have units with air conditioning.
