Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool hot tub pet friendly

3 Bed, 2 Bath Condo - 16901 Lynn Ln. #102, Huntington Beach - 3 Bed, 2 Bath, First Floor Condo, New Flooring & Blinds, New paint, Stainless Steel Appliances, Dishwasher, Microwave, Range/Oven, Fireplace, Vinyl Flooring



Underground Parking. HOA offers Pool, Spa, & Clubhouse, Gated Community.

Small pets will be considered. Breed & Weight restrictions may apply. Additional Security Deposit may be required.



Please contact our office to schedule an appointment.

Please be aware of scams or anyone asking for cash. We do not accept cash for rent or deposit. AM/PM Property Management and/or the Owner is not advertising the property through Craigslist, OfferUp, LetGo, or Facebook.



Prices and availability subject to change without notice. Although we try to assure accuracy, AM/PM Property Management, Inc. will not be held responsible for typographical or photo errors. Security deposit amounts are based on approved application; amount subject to change. As a condition of our lease, we require all residents to carry Liability Insurance ($100,000) for damage to the landlord's property during the term of the lease with proof of coverage prior to move-in.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5124885)