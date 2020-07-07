16872 Pacific Coast Highway

Amenities
Cozy Studio apartment in Sunset Beach with direct private community access to the harbor. Condo is located across the street from the sand. Features closet and storage space inside, Fenced back patio, Newer appliances and counter tops. This unit has one covered parking spot with outside storage also,. Community has a beautiful large pool, spa and laundry facility.
*** Although this is a studio condo the bedroom portion of the unit is sectioned off with curtains and does create a since of privacy however there is no official bedroom.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850 Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.