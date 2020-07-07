All apartments in Huntington Beach
16872 Pacific Coast Highway
Last updated May 21 2020 at 5:45 AM

16872 Pacific Coast Highway

16872 Pacific Coast Highway · No Longer Available
Location

16872 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Huntington Harbour

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
hot tub
extra storage
Cozy Studio apartment in Sunset Beach with direct private community access to the harbor. Condo is located across the street from the sand. Features closet and storage space inside, Fenced back patio, Newer appliances and counter tops. This unit has one covered parking spot with outside storage also,. Community has a beautiful large pool, spa and laundry facility.

*** Although this is a studio condo the bedroom portion of the unit is sectioned off with curtains and does create a since of privacy however there is no official bedroom.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850 Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16872 Pacific Coast Highway have any available units?
16872 Pacific Coast Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16872 Pacific Coast Highway have?
Some of 16872 Pacific Coast Highway's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16872 Pacific Coast Highway currently offering any rent specials?
16872 Pacific Coast Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16872 Pacific Coast Highway pet-friendly?
No, 16872 Pacific Coast Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 16872 Pacific Coast Highway offer parking?
Yes, 16872 Pacific Coast Highway offers parking.
Does 16872 Pacific Coast Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16872 Pacific Coast Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16872 Pacific Coast Highway have a pool?
Yes, 16872 Pacific Coast Highway has a pool.
Does 16872 Pacific Coast Highway have accessible units?
No, 16872 Pacific Coast Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 16872 Pacific Coast Highway have units with dishwashers?
No, 16872 Pacific Coast Highway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16872 Pacific Coast Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 16872 Pacific Coast Highway does not have units with air conditioning.

