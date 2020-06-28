16852 Pacific Coast Hwy

Amenities

Available 10/01/19 Cozy junior 1 bedroom at the beach & harbor! - Property Id: 73046



Enjoy the harbor & beach life! Prime location across the street from Sunset Beach and Bolsa Chica, walking distance to popular restaurants and bars such as Sealegs, Captain Jacks, and Tsunami's! Located on the first floor with easy access in the Harbour Pacific complex. Open step down bedroom with built in closet space, The kitchen is open to dining room and living room. Amenities include a newly renovated pool and spa, bbq, volleyball, outdoor showers, laundry facilities and access to harbor for kayaking and paddle boarding. Kayak and paddleboard storage next to the dock is included. The unit has a stove,fridge, dishwasher, and microwave. 2 parking spots included - one is a covered parking space with plenty of of storage. Water & trash included. No pets please!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/73046p

No Pets Allowed



