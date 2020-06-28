All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated September 30 2019 at 12:15 PM

16852 Pacific Coast Hwy

16852 Pacific Coast Highway · No Longer Available
Location

16852 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Huntington Harbour

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
volleyball court
Available 10/01/19 Cozy junior 1 bedroom at the beach & harbor! - Property Id: 73046

Enjoy the harbor & beach life! Prime location across the street from Sunset Beach and Bolsa Chica, walking distance to popular restaurants and bars such as Sealegs, Captain Jacks, and Tsunami's! Located on the first floor with easy access in the Harbour Pacific complex. Open step down bedroom with built in closet space, The kitchen is open to dining room and living room. Amenities include a newly renovated pool and spa, bbq, volleyball, outdoor showers, laundry facilities and access to harbor for kayaking and paddle boarding. Kayak and paddleboard storage next to the dock is included. The unit has a stove,fridge, dishwasher, and microwave. 2 parking spots included - one is a covered parking space with plenty of of storage. Water & trash included. No pets please!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/73046p
Property Id 73046

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5146205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16852 Pacific Coast Hwy have any available units?
16852 Pacific Coast Hwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16852 Pacific Coast Hwy have?
Some of 16852 Pacific Coast Hwy's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16852 Pacific Coast Hwy currently offering any rent specials?
16852 Pacific Coast Hwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16852 Pacific Coast Hwy pet-friendly?
No, 16852 Pacific Coast Hwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 16852 Pacific Coast Hwy offer parking?
Yes, 16852 Pacific Coast Hwy offers parking.
Does 16852 Pacific Coast Hwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16852 Pacific Coast Hwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16852 Pacific Coast Hwy have a pool?
Yes, 16852 Pacific Coast Hwy has a pool.
Does 16852 Pacific Coast Hwy have accessible units?
No, 16852 Pacific Coast Hwy does not have accessible units.
Does 16852 Pacific Coast Hwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16852 Pacific Coast Hwy has units with dishwashers.
Does 16852 Pacific Coast Hwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 16852 Pacific Coast Hwy does not have units with air conditioning.
