16832 Pacific Coast Highway

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Stunning Sunset Beach Apartment - Property Id: 268320



Beautiful views of the Huntington Harbor Canals and Pacific Ocean. Stunning upper level unit offers a spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom apartment. Unfurnished. Light and bright living room has large windows, ocean views, tall ceilings and balcony off the living room. Faux wood tile flooring and designer color palette throughout. Open floor plan shows off new kitchen stainless steel appliances, gray quartz countertops, large island, white cottage cabinetry, upscale fixtures & lighting. Appliances include refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. The master bedroom has an ocean & canal view, an en-suite bathroom with walk-in shower and stacked washer and dryer. The second bedroom also has a canal view and adjacent full bath with vanity and tub/shower. Bedrooms are carpeted. Noise insulation and central air/heat. 1 off-street parking space. This is a no smoking and no pet building.

Property Id 268320



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5733835)