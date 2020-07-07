All apartments in Huntington Beach
16832 Pacific Coast Highway
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

16832 Pacific Coast Highway

16832 Pacific Coast Hwy · No Longer Available
Location

16832 Pacific Coast Hwy, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Sunset Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Stunning Sunset Beach Apartment - Property Id: 268320

Beautiful views of the Huntington Harbor Canals and Pacific Ocean. Stunning upper level unit offers a spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom apartment. Unfurnished. Light and bright living room has large windows, ocean views, tall ceilings and balcony off the living room. Faux wood tile flooring and designer color palette throughout. Open floor plan shows off new kitchen stainless steel appliances, gray quartz countertops, large island, white cottage cabinetry, upscale fixtures & lighting. Appliances include refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. The master bedroom has an ocean & canal view, an en-suite bathroom with walk-in shower and stacked washer and dryer. The second bedroom also has a canal view and adjacent full bath with vanity and tub/shower. Bedrooms are carpeted. Noise insulation and central air/heat. 1 off-street parking space. This is a no smoking and no pet building.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/268320
Property Id 268320

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5733835)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16832 Pacific Coast Highway have any available units?
16832 Pacific Coast Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16832 Pacific Coast Highway have?
Some of 16832 Pacific Coast Highway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16832 Pacific Coast Highway currently offering any rent specials?
16832 Pacific Coast Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16832 Pacific Coast Highway pet-friendly?
No, 16832 Pacific Coast Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 16832 Pacific Coast Highway offer parking?
Yes, 16832 Pacific Coast Highway offers parking.
Does 16832 Pacific Coast Highway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16832 Pacific Coast Highway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16832 Pacific Coast Highway have a pool?
No, 16832 Pacific Coast Highway does not have a pool.
Does 16832 Pacific Coast Highway have accessible units?
No, 16832 Pacific Coast Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 16832 Pacific Coast Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16832 Pacific Coast Highway has units with dishwashers.
Does 16832 Pacific Coast Highway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16832 Pacific Coast Highway has units with air conditioning.

