Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16822 Lucia Lane

16822 Lucia Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16822 Lucia Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Enjoy this nicely upgraded 4 bedroom home close to the beach, shopping, schools and more. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, gas range, granite counter tops, and white cabinets. The kitchen opens up to the dining area and family room. French doors lead to the spacious backyard. The Master bedroom has a remodeled bathroom with a dual sink vanity and over sized Jacuzzi tub. The second bath has also been recently updated. Live close to many amenities in a home that has been thoughtfully updated.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16822 Lucia Lane have any available units?
16822 Lucia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16822 Lucia Lane have?
Some of 16822 Lucia Lane's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16822 Lucia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16822 Lucia Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16822 Lucia Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16822 Lucia Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 16822 Lucia Lane offer parking?
No, 16822 Lucia Lane does not offer parking.
Does 16822 Lucia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16822 Lucia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16822 Lucia Lane have a pool?
No, 16822 Lucia Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16822 Lucia Lane have accessible units?
No, 16822 Lucia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16822 Lucia Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 16822 Lucia Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16822 Lucia Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16822 Lucia Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
