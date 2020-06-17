16822 Lucia Lane

Amenities

Enjoy this nicely upgraded 4 bedroom home close to the beach, shopping, schools and more. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, gas range, granite counter tops, and white cabinets. The kitchen opens up to the dining area and family room. French doors lead to the spacious backyard. The Master bedroom has a remodeled bathroom with a dual sink vanity and over sized Jacuzzi tub. The second bath has also been recently updated. Live close to many amenities in a home that has been thoughtfully updated.