16781 Glenhaven Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace courtyard microwave

This is the one you've been looking for! Updated and beautiful approx. 2,000 sq ft four bedroom, two bath home with big bonus room loft upstairs. Private front courtyard and professional landscaping in front and back. Weekly gardener included. All bedrooms downstairs. Tile and laminate wood flooring downstairs and newer carpet in the upstairs bonus room loft. Lots of storage including a 10 x 12 walk in storage closet off the upstairs loft. Galley all white kitchen has newer double ovens and built in microwave and range top. Dining room off the kitchen is attached to a big spacious family/bonus room with cozy fireplace. (See Agent Remarks) to view this one of a kind home in beautiful Huntington Beach. Available September 1st.