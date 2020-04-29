All apartments in Huntington Beach
16781 Glenhaven Lane
Last updated September 5 2019 at 6:46 AM

16781 Glenhaven Lane

16781 Glenhaven Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16781 Glenhaven Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
This is the one you've been looking for! Updated and beautiful approx. 2,000 sq ft four bedroom, two bath home with big bonus room loft upstairs. Private front courtyard and professional landscaping in front and back. Weekly gardener included. All bedrooms downstairs. Tile and laminate wood flooring downstairs and newer carpet in the upstairs bonus room loft. Lots of storage including a 10 x 12 walk in storage closet off the upstairs loft. Galley all white kitchen has newer double ovens and built in microwave and range top. Dining room off the kitchen is attached to a big spacious family/bonus room with cozy fireplace. (See Agent Remarks) to view this one of a kind home in beautiful Huntington Beach. Available September 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16781 Glenhaven Lane have any available units?
16781 Glenhaven Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16781 Glenhaven Lane have?
Some of 16781 Glenhaven Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16781 Glenhaven Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16781 Glenhaven Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16781 Glenhaven Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16781 Glenhaven Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 16781 Glenhaven Lane offer parking?
No, 16781 Glenhaven Lane does not offer parking.
Does 16781 Glenhaven Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16781 Glenhaven Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16781 Glenhaven Lane have a pool?
No, 16781 Glenhaven Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16781 Glenhaven Lane have accessible units?
No, 16781 Glenhaven Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16781 Glenhaven Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16781 Glenhaven Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 16781 Glenhaven Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16781 Glenhaven Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
