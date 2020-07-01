All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:56 AM

16705 Graham Street

16705 Graham Street · No Longer Available
Location

16705 Graham Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Charming 1950’s Ranch Style Pool Home with Modern Amenities featuring 3 Extra-large bedrooms and 2 baths. New Kitchen, New Bathrooms, New Hardwood flooring throughout, New Samsung Wi-Fi Refrigerator, New Bosch Stainless Steel appliances and Induction Cook-Top, Large walk-in Kitchen Pantry, Central A/C, and Washer/Dryer included. Large grassy backyard with Pool. New 7-8 Car Driveway Parking and Detached 2-Car Garage. RV or Boat Parking (up to 48'). Main House is separate and private from studio/guest home, which will be owner-occupied on an occasional basis. Rent includes the following: Gas, Water, Trash, Gardener (Weekly), Pool Maintenance (Weekly). Tenant pays for Electric and Cable/Internet. Deposit is $4,500. Pets additional $250 deposit per pet. 1-Year Lease preferred, but not mandatory. Application, Proof of Income, and Credit Report required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Surface lot, 9 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16705 Graham Street have any available units?
16705 Graham Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16705 Graham Street have?
Some of 16705 Graham Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16705 Graham Street currently offering any rent specials?
16705 Graham Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16705 Graham Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 16705 Graham Street is pet friendly.
Does 16705 Graham Street offer parking?
Yes, 16705 Graham Street offers parking.
Does 16705 Graham Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16705 Graham Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16705 Graham Street have a pool?
Yes, 16705 Graham Street has a pool.
Does 16705 Graham Street have accessible units?
No, 16705 Graham Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16705 Graham Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16705 Graham Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 16705 Graham Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16705 Graham Street has units with air conditioning.

