16705 Graham Street

Charming 1950’s Ranch Style Pool Home with Modern Amenities featuring 3 Extra-large bedrooms and 2 baths. New Kitchen, New Bathrooms, New Hardwood flooring throughout, New Samsung Wi-Fi Refrigerator, New Bosch Stainless Steel appliances and Induction Cook-Top, Large walk-in Kitchen Pantry, Central A/C, and Washer/Dryer included. Large grassy backyard with Pool. New 7-8 Car Driveway Parking and Detached 2-Car Garage. RV or Boat Parking (up to 48'). Main House is separate and private from studio/guest home, which will be owner-occupied on an occasional basis. Rent includes the following: Gas, Water, Trash, Gardener (Weekly), Pool Maintenance (Weekly). Tenant pays for Electric and Cable/Internet. Deposit is $4,500. Pets additional $250 deposit per pet. 1-Year Lease preferred, but not mandatory. Application, Proof of Income, and Credit Report required.