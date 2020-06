Amenities

Welcome Home to this beautiful 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, with double car garage. This home boast Cherry wood cabinets, Granite Counter tops, tile flooring kitchen opens up to family room. Spacious rooms with flooring ranging from laminate to carpet. Master bedroom feature barn door to bath, shower with multiple shower heads and upgraded vanity. Large back yard great for entertaining. Near Miles Square park, grocery stores and eating establishments.