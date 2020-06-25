16621 Bartlett Ln #2

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated clubhouse range

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 Bed 2 Bath Near Murdy Park & Bella Terra - Applying is FREE, however you must complete the Renter Profile - http://www.pridemarkpm.com/renter - for us to show you the property. If you have an agent representing you, then you can have him/her take you direct, please have them check the MLS instructions.



Next to Murdy Park / Community Center this 2 bed 2 bath with one car garage was recently updated with; new paint, flooring, range hood, both bathrooms were newly remodeled too. Residents of this 4 unit complex can bring their own washer and dryer to place in the community laundry room next to the garage. Conveniently located near Bella Terra Center and 405 Fwy. Bolsa Chica reserves / beach is about 4 miles away. Small Quite Pets Only.



(RLNE5132388)