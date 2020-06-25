All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 16621 Bartlett Ln #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
16621 Bartlett Ln #2
Last updated September 11 2019 at 10:35 AM

16621 Bartlett Ln #2

16621 Bartlett Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
Goldenwest
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

16621 Bartlett Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Goldenwest

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
clubhouse
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Bed 2 Bath Near Murdy Park & Bella Terra - Applying is FREE, however you must complete the Renter Profile - http://www.pridemarkpm.com/renter - for us to show you the property. If you have an agent representing you, then you can have him/her take you direct, please have them check the MLS instructions.

Next to Murdy Park / Community Center this 2 bed 2 bath with one car garage was recently updated with; new paint, flooring, range hood, both bathrooms were newly remodeled too. Residents of this 4 unit complex can bring their own washer and dryer to place in the community laundry room next to the garage. Conveniently located near Bella Terra Center and 405 Fwy. Bolsa Chica reserves / beach is about 4 miles away. Small Quite Pets Only.

(RLNE5132388)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16621 Bartlett Ln #2 have any available units?
16621 Bartlett Ln #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16621 Bartlett Ln #2 have?
Some of 16621 Bartlett Ln #2's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16621 Bartlett Ln #2 currently offering any rent specials?
16621 Bartlett Ln #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16621 Bartlett Ln #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 16621 Bartlett Ln #2 is pet friendly.
Does 16621 Bartlett Ln #2 offer parking?
Yes, 16621 Bartlett Ln #2 offers parking.
Does 16621 Bartlett Ln #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16621 Bartlett Ln #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16621 Bartlett Ln #2 have a pool?
No, 16621 Bartlett Ln #2 does not have a pool.
Does 16621 Bartlett Ln #2 have accessible units?
No, 16621 Bartlett Ln #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 16621 Bartlett Ln #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 16621 Bartlett Ln #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16621 Bartlett Ln #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 16621 Bartlett Ln #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Cities for Families 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Continental
17101 Springdale St
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Surfside Villas
7795 Neptune Dr
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Knolls
312 Nashville Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles