Last updated December 26 2019 at 1:50 PM

16578 Nube Lane

16578 Nube Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16578 Nube Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
Adorable 2 bedroom townhome just blocks to the beach. This unit is has been updated with everything from newer Kitchen, flooring, stainless steel appliances, crown molding, recessed lighting, newer bathrooms, designer paint colors and much more. This unit is equipped with everything from washer/dryer, refrigerator, and all the amenities of home!! Great family eat in kitchen with back door leading to private enclosed patio with a gate leading to covered carport with extra storage closets. Plenty of guest parking. Beautifully landscaped grounds , complete with pool, and BBQ area. Walk to wet lands, shopping dining, restaurants, and parks. Inquire about leasing fully furnished!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16578 Nube Lane have any available units?
16578 Nube Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16578 Nube Lane have?
Some of 16578 Nube Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16578 Nube Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16578 Nube Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16578 Nube Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16578 Nube Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 16578 Nube Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16578 Nube Lane offers parking.
Does 16578 Nube Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16578 Nube Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16578 Nube Lane have a pool?
Yes, 16578 Nube Lane has a pool.
Does 16578 Nube Lane have accessible units?
No, 16578 Nube Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16578 Nube Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16578 Nube Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 16578 Nube Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16578 Nube Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
