16578 Nube Lane

Amenities
Adorable 2 bedroom townhome just blocks to the beach. This unit is has been updated with everything from newer Kitchen, flooring, stainless steel appliances, crown molding, recessed lighting, newer bathrooms, designer paint colors and much more. This unit is equipped with everything from washer/dryer, refrigerator, and all the amenities of home!! Great family eat in kitchen with back door leading to private enclosed patio with a gate leading to covered carport with extra storage closets. Plenty of guest parking. Beautifully landscaped grounds , complete with pool, and BBQ area. Walk to wet lands, shopping dining, restaurants, and parks. Inquire about leasing fully furnished!!