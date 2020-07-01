16531 Wheeler Cir

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Single family remodeled home with large yard. - Property Id: 166518



Just remodeled with new kitchen and bathrooms. Wood floors throughout. Washer/ dryer hookups in garage. Elementary school nearby.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/166518p

Property Id 166518



(RLNE5214691)