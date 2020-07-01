Rent Calculator
16531 Wheeler Cir
Last updated November 11 2019 at 2:22 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
16531 Wheeler Cir
16531 Wheeler Circle
·
No Longer Available
Location
16531 Wheeler Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single family remodeled home with large yard. - Property Id: 166518
Just remodeled with new kitchen and bathrooms. Wood floors throughout. Washer/ dryer hookups in garage. Elementary school nearby.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/166518p
Property Id 166518
(RLNE5214691)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16531 Wheeler Cir have any available units?
16531 Wheeler Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Huntington Beach, CA
.
What amenities does 16531 Wheeler Cir have?
Some of 16531 Wheeler Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 16531 Wheeler Cir currently offering any rent specials?
16531 Wheeler Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16531 Wheeler Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 16531 Wheeler Cir is pet friendly.
Does 16531 Wheeler Cir offer parking?
Yes, 16531 Wheeler Cir offers parking.
Does 16531 Wheeler Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16531 Wheeler Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16531 Wheeler Cir have a pool?
No, 16531 Wheeler Cir does not have a pool.
Does 16531 Wheeler Cir have accessible units?
No, 16531 Wheeler Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 16531 Wheeler Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16531 Wheeler Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 16531 Wheeler Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 16531 Wheeler Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
