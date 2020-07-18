Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Available 08/15/20 Beautiful condo Huntington Harbor area - Property Id: 314916



Beautiful, quiet single story two (2)bedrooms(one)1 bath condo in Harbor Heights Villas community!

Recently remodeled kitchen, with granite countertops, new dishwasher, stove oven and microwave. Beautiful hardwood cabinets and ceramic tile floors and can lighting!

Private enclosed outdoor patio.

This condo faces a green belt in the middle of the complex.

Community has pool and activity center and RV/ boat storage.

Complex is within walking distance

of Huntington Harbor Shopping center

with a Trader Joe's, resturant's, banks etc.Less than a mile from Bolsa Chica State Beach and Wetlands.

Comes with indoor garage and attached laundry room.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/16424-camino-canada-ln-huntington-beach-ca/314916

Property Id 314916



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5937466)