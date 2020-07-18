All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

16424 Camino Canada Ln

16424 Camino Canada Lane · (714) 746-7215
Location

16424 Camino Canada Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Bolsa Chica-Heil

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2300 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Available 08/15/20 Beautiful condo Huntington Harbor area - Property Id: 314916

Beautiful, quiet single story two (2)bedrooms(one)1 bath condo in Harbor Heights Villas community!
Recently remodeled kitchen, with granite countertops, new dishwasher, stove oven and microwave. Beautiful hardwood cabinets and ceramic tile floors and can lighting!
Private enclosed outdoor patio.
This condo faces a green belt in the middle of the complex.
Community has pool and activity center and RV/ boat storage.
Complex is within walking distance
of Huntington Harbor Shopping center
with a Trader Joe's, resturant's, banks etc.Less than a mile from Bolsa Chica State Beach and Wetlands.
Comes with indoor garage and attached laundry room.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/16424-camino-canada-ln-huntington-beach-ca/314916
Property Id 314916

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5937466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16424 Camino Canada Ln have any available units?
16424 Camino Canada Ln has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16424 Camino Canada Ln have?
Some of 16424 Camino Canada Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16424 Camino Canada Ln currently offering any rent specials?
16424 Camino Canada Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16424 Camino Canada Ln pet-friendly?
No, 16424 Camino Canada Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 16424 Camino Canada Ln offer parking?
Yes, 16424 Camino Canada Ln offers parking.
Does 16424 Camino Canada Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16424 Camino Canada Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16424 Camino Canada Ln have a pool?
Yes, 16424 Camino Canada Ln has a pool.
Does 16424 Camino Canada Ln have accessible units?
No, 16424 Camino Canada Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 16424 Camino Canada Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16424 Camino Canada Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 16424 Camino Canada Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 16424 Camino Canada Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
