Last updated September 9 2019

16402 Martin Lane

16402 Martin Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16402 Martin Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Huntington Harbour

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
STUNNING 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 1,430 square foot 3 story town home in the highly desirable Broadmoor community in Huntington Harbour. One block to beach!!! Available for move in 09/15. Everything is new and upscale with attention to fine detail. Living room has 1 of 2 fireplaces and looks out thru slider doors to patio and newly coated tennis courts and pool beyond. Stainless kitchen appliances are gorgeous. Quartz topped cottage cabinetry with electric glass top stove, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator, and dining island. Ample cabinet storage and sunny breakfast nook area. Exquisite laminate floors throughout the living room and kitchen. The 3rd level has 2 Bedrooms, each with an en-suite bath. The larger bedroom has the 2nd fireplace and a private retreat. There is an en-suite dressing area with dual sink, walk-in closet, and walk-in shower. The other bedroom has an en-suite full bath. Both bedrooms have vaulted ceilings and mirrored wardrobe doors. Direct access EXTRA DEEP 2 Car Garage with laundry service has dark gray cement floor and an extra fully finished room with recessed lighting. 24 hr guarded gate, sparkling pool, spa, tennis courts, family lawn area to gather, and Club House. Great location within this unique French Mediterranean style community. Walk to beach, shopping, great restaurants, minutes to Seal Beach and Huntington Beach pier and So Cal attractions. Terms negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16402 Martin Lane have any available units?
16402 Martin Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16402 Martin Lane have?
Some of 16402 Martin Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16402 Martin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16402 Martin Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16402 Martin Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16402 Martin Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 16402 Martin Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16402 Martin Lane offers parking.
Does 16402 Martin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16402 Martin Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16402 Martin Lane have a pool?
Yes, 16402 Martin Lane has a pool.
Does 16402 Martin Lane have accessible units?
No, 16402 Martin Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16402 Martin Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16402 Martin Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 16402 Martin Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16402 Martin Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
