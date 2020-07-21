16402 Martin Lane

Amenities

STUNNING 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 1,430 square foot 3 story town home in the highly desirable Broadmoor community in Huntington Harbour. One block to beach!!! Available for move in 09/15. Everything is new and upscale with attention to fine detail. Living room has 1 of 2 fireplaces and looks out thru slider doors to patio and newly coated tennis courts and pool beyond. Stainless kitchen appliances are gorgeous. Quartz topped cottage cabinetry with electric glass top stove, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator, and dining island. Ample cabinet storage and sunny breakfast nook area. Exquisite laminate floors throughout the living room and kitchen. The 3rd level has 2 Bedrooms, each with an en-suite bath. The larger bedroom has the 2nd fireplace and a private retreat. There is an en-suite dressing area with dual sink, walk-in closet, and walk-in shower. The other bedroom has an en-suite full bath. Both bedrooms have vaulted ceilings and mirrored wardrobe doors. Direct access EXTRA DEEP 2 Car Garage with laundry service has dark gray cement floor and an extra fully finished room with recessed lighting. 24 hr guarded gate, sparkling pool, spa, tennis courts, family lawn area to gather, and Club House. Great location within this unique French Mediterranean style community. Walk to beach, shopping, great restaurants, minutes to Seal Beach and Huntington Beach pier and So Cal attractions. Terms negotiable.