16397 De Anza Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage pool basketball court clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage range Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage guest parking

Best kept secret in Huntington Harbour!!!! One story, 2 bedroom penthouse condo with no one above or below. This popular unit has two large bedrooms with spacious closets. Brand new flooring throughout!! Open family room/ dining area. Lots of extra storage!! This lovely bright galley kitchen has tile flooring and newer cabinets along with built in appliances, including a brand new dishwasher. One central bathroom with tub/shower. Smooth ceilings with recessed lighting and large dual paned windows throughout help bring in an abundance of natural light. Park 1 car in shared 2- car garage and another w/ permit. Garage has private storage space, cabinets and rafters. Laundry room in building which is professionally managed. There is plenty of visitor parking along with an RV parking lot which can be rented at a monthly fee. LANDLORD included water & trash. The association has beautiful grounds with greenbelts, basketball court, walkways, swimming pool and clubhouse to use for special occasions. Very close to excellent dining, shopping, entertainment, beaches, and freeway. Also award winning schools! This will not last long!! Please No Pets PLEASE.