All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 16397 De Anza Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
16397 De Anza Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16397 De Anza Circle

16397 De Anza Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16397 De Anza Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Bolsa Chica-Heil

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
basketball court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Best kept secret in Huntington Harbour!!!! One story, 2 bedroom penthouse condo with no one above or below. This popular unit has two large bedrooms with spacious closets. Brand new flooring throughout!! Open family room/ dining area. Lots of extra storage!! This lovely bright galley kitchen has tile flooring and newer cabinets along with built in appliances, including a brand new dishwasher. One central bathroom with tub/shower. Smooth ceilings with recessed lighting and large dual paned windows throughout help bring in an abundance of natural light. Park 1 car in shared 2- car garage and another w/ permit. Garage has private storage space, cabinets and rafters. Laundry room in building which is professionally managed. There is plenty of visitor parking along with an RV parking lot which can be rented at a monthly fee. LANDLORD included water & trash. The association has beautiful grounds with greenbelts, basketball court, walkways, swimming pool and clubhouse to use for special occasions. Very close to excellent dining, shopping, entertainment, beaches, and freeway. Also award winning schools! This will not last long!! Please No Pets PLEASE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16397 De Anza Circle have any available units?
16397 De Anza Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16397 De Anza Circle have?
Some of 16397 De Anza Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16397 De Anza Circle currently offering any rent specials?
16397 De Anza Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16397 De Anza Circle pet-friendly?
No, 16397 De Anza Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 16397 De Anza Circle offer parking?
Yes, 16397 De Anza Circle does offer parking.
Does 16397 De Anza Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16397 De Anza Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16397 De Anza Circle have a pool?
Yes, 16397 De Anza Circle has a pool.
Does 16397 De Anza Circle have accessible units?
No, 16397 De Anza Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 16397 De Anza Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16397 De Anza Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 16397 De Anza Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 16397 De Anza Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Continental
17101 Springdale St
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Surfside Villas
7795 Neptune Dr
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles