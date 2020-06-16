16391 Forest Hills Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool tennis court

Fantastic Harbor Location includes boat dock!!! Remodeled home in exclusive Tennis Estates. This three bedroom two bath home is located a short walk to iconic Mothers Beach, and features it's own 25 foot boat dock. Park your Duffy just a few short feet from your home, the convenience can't be beat. Community has tennis courts and a sparkling pool, make this dreamy house your home and enjoy coastal luxury at its finest. Air conditioning, which is super rare by the ocean. The living room features one full wall of windows spanning the entire length, sun will come streaming through as you enjoy the views of your landscaped patio. Romantic fireplace sits surrounded by custom brick work for cozy evenings. Kitchen has been fully updated, stainless steel appliance and fresh paint. New cabinets and granite counters. Fresh paint and new carpet, this home feels brand new. Summer ready, move in ready! Great schools located close by. This is a very special home, wont last long!