Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:58 AM

16391 Forest Hills Lane

16391 Forest Hills Lane · (714) 812-9155
Location

16391 Forest Hills Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Huntington Harbour

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2260 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Fantastic Harbor Location includes boat dock!!! Remodeled home in exclusive Tennis Estates. This three bedroom two bath home is located a short walk to iconic Mothers Beach, and features it's own 25 foot boat dock. Park your Duffy just a few short feet from your home, the convenience can't be beat. Community has tennis courts and a sparkling pool, make this dreamy house your home and enjoy coastal luxury at its finest. Air conditioning, which is super rare by the ocean. The living room features one full wall of windows spanning the entire length, sun will come streaming through as you enjoy the views of your landscaped patio. Romantic fireplace sits surrounded by custom brick work for cozy evenings. Kitchen has been fully updated, stainless steel appliance and fresh paint. New cabinets and granite counters. Fresh paint and new carpet, this home feels brand new. Summer ready, move in ready! Great schools located close by. This is a very special home, wont last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16391 Forest Hills Lane have any available units?
16391 Forest Hills Lane has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16391 Forest Hills Lane have?
Some of 16391 Forest Hills Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16391 Forest Hills Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16391 Forest Hills Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16391 Forest Hills Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16391 Forest Hills Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 16391 Forest Hills Lane offer parking?
No, 16391 Forest Hills Lane does not offer parking.
Does 16391 Forest Hills Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16391 Forest Hills Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16391 Forest Hills Lane have a pool?
Yes, 16391 Forest Hills Lane has a pool.
Does 16391 Forest Hills Lane have accessible units?
No, 16391 Forest Hills Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16391 Forest Hills Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16391 Forest Hills Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 16391 Forest Hills Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16391 Forest Hills Lane has units with air conditioning.
