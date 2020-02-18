16385 De Anza Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage pool basketball court

Harbor Heights Villas homes are located near Huntington Harbor in the Northwest Huntington Beach area of Huntington Beach, California and mere minutes to the Beach. This Stunning Two Story Harbor Heights Villa Townhome Features:

Two Bedrooms *One Full Bath (Shower in Tub)

Quiet Setting location within the Harbor Heights View Community

Easy walk to Community Pool, Spa and Basketball Court

Large Windows provide abundance of natural light

Spectacular easy-care Wood Flooring –Carpet on Second Floor Level

Open Kitchen with Duel Pantries, Electric Oven-Stove and Tile Counter Tops

Separate Dining Area – *Breakfast Bar Counter easily suits 4 Barstools

Shared Garage Space for I Car Plus private storage space Plus Convenient Parking in front

Convenient Coin Laundry attached to the Garage

Enclosed Private Patio entry, perfect for your Lounging Oasis and Bar B Q

Walking distance to the Harbor, Parks, Schools plus Shops galore

Schools: Harbor View Elementary- Marine View Middle School - Marina HS

Small Dog is OK, subject to size and Breed.Pet Deposit would be applicable