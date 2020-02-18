All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated April 9 2020 at 1:37 AM

16385 De Anza Circle

16385 De Anza Circle · (714) 318-7159
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16385 De Anza Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Bolsa Chica-Heil

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 59 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 837 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Harbor Heights Villas homes are located near Huntington Harbor in the Northwest Huntington Beach area of Huntington Beach, California and mere minutes to the Beach. This Stunning Two Story Harbor Heights Villa Townhome Features:
Two Bedrooms *One Full Bath (Shower in Tub)
Quiet Setting location within the Harbor Heights View Community
Easy walk to Community Pool, Spa and Basketball Court
Large Windows provide abundance of natural light
Spectacular easy-care Wood Flooring –Carpet on Second Floor Level
Open Kitchen with Duel Pantries, Electric Oven-Stove and Tile Counter Tops
Separate Dining Area – *Breakfast Bar Counter easily suits 4 Barstools
Shared Garage Space for I Car Plus private storage space Plus Convenient Parking in front
Convenient Coin Laundry attached to the Garage
Enclosed Private Patio entry, perfect for your Lounging Oasis and Bar B Q
Walking distance to the Harbor, Parks, Schools plus Shops galore
Schools: Harbor View Elementary- Marine View Middle School - Marina HS
Small Dog is OK, subject to size and Breed.Pet Deposit would be applicable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16385 De Anza Circle have any available units?
16385 De Anza Circle has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16385 De Anza Circle have?
Some of 16385 De Anza Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16385 De Anza Circle currently offering any rent specials?
16385 De Anza Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16385 De Anza Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 16385 De Anza Circle is pet friendly.
Does 16385 De Anza Circle offer parking?
Yes, 16385 De Anza Circle does offer parking.
Does 16385 De Anza Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16385 De Anza Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16385 De Anza Circle have a pool?
Yes, 16385 De Anza Circle has a pool.
Does 16385 De Anza Circle have accessible units?
No, 16385 De Anza Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 16385 De Anza Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 16385 De Anza Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16385 De Anza Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 16385 De Anza Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
