16202 Brimhall Ln

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated pool air conditioning hot tub

This fabulously upgraded and maintained 4 bedroom Prestige home shows like a model. The front and back yards are professionally landscaped with unique plants and mature fruit trees. The custom gourmet kitchen has a beautiful, large granite counter top island for family gatherings, along with high-end appliances such as Thermador, Miele ,Kitchen Aid, Fisher Paykel and Kinetico drinking water system. The kitchen, dining, living room, and hallways have Brazilian cherry engineered hardwood floors. You will find gas fireplaces in the dining and family room with quartz surrounds, and newer sliders in both areas which open to an entertaining backyard oasis. On the first floor you will also find a bedroom and bath. The extra large family room has custom cabinetry, surround sound, and recessed lighting. Upstairs you have three bedrooms, a master and two secondary bedrooms. One currently used as a study/office, but can easily be converted back to a bedroom. The back yard is a vacation oasis with custom pool, spa, outdoor kitchen, Viking gas BBQ, warming oven, 2 gas burners, granite countertops, surround sound system and much more. Other features include newer AC, newer pool equipment, a new roof, and newly painted exterior. You will be near award-winning schools, close to Golden West College, Bella Terra, Entertainment, and the Beach. This will not last long!