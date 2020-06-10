All apartments in Huntington Beach
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
16202 Brimhall Ln
Last updated April 11 2019 at 2:06 AM

16202 Brimhall Ln

16202 Brimhall Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16202 Brimhall Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
This fabulously upgraded and maintained 4 bedroom Prestige home shows like a model. The front and back yards are professionally landscaped with unique plants and mature fruit trees. The custom gourmet kitchen has a beautiful, large granite counter top island for family gatherings, along with high-end appliances such as Thermador, Miele ,Kitchen Aid, Fisher Paykel and Kinetico drinking water system. The kitchen, dining, living room, and hallways have Brazilian cherry engineered hardwood floors. You will find gas fireplaces in the dining and family room with quartz surrounds, and newer sliders in both areas which open to an entertaining backyard oasis. On the first floor you will also find a bedroom and bath. The extra large family room has custom cabinetry, surround sound, and recessed lighting. Upstairs you have three bedrooms, a master and two secondary bedrooms. One currently used as a study/office, but can easily be converted back to a bedroom. The back yard is a vacation oasis with custom pool, spa, outdoor kitchen, Viking gas BBQ, warming oven, 2 gas burners, granite countertops, surround sound system and much more. Other features include newer AC, newer pool equipment, a new roof, and newly painted exterior. You will be near award-winning schools, close to Golden West College, Bella Terra, Entertainment, and the Beach. This will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16202 Brimhall Ln have any available units?
16202 Brimhall Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16202 Brimhall Ln have?
Some of 16202 Brimhall Ln's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16202 Brimhall Ln currently offering any rent specials?
16202 Brimhall Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16202 Brimhall Ln pet-friendly?
No, 16202 Brimhall Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 16202 Brimhall Ln offer parking?
No, 16202 Brimhall Ln does not offer parking.
Does 16202 Brimhall Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16202 Brimhall Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16202 Brimhall Ln have a pool?
Yes, 16202 Brimhall Ln has a pool.
Does 16202 Brimhall Ln have accessible units?
No, 16202 Brimhall Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 16202 Brimhall Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 16202 Brimhall Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16202 Brimhall Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16202 Brimhall Ln has units with air conditioning.
