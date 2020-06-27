All apartments in Huntington Beach
16131 Warren Lane

Location

16131 Warren Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Bolsa Chica-Heil

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This lovely Stardust home, just three miles from the coast, has a very open floor plan with a light a and bright beach vibe. Major renovations just completed in the kitchen and bathrooms will help you feel right at home. Brand new refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and a newer washer/dryer included. Are you the type that get's too hot in the Summer? You can only open up so many windows, right? Well, this home has a brand new central AC system. How about the cool winter nights? Forget about being cold... Just turn on the brand new central heater. The rear yard is very private with fruit trees, a large patio and grassy area that's West facing for great sunsets and the famous afternoon sea-breeze. This home is located on a private interior lot and is walking distance to award winning schools, parks, amazing shopping, and restaurants only a few blocks from Huntington Harbour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16131 Warren Lane have any available units?
16131 Warren Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16131 Warren Lane have?
Some of 16131 Warren Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16131 Warren Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16131 Warren Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16131 Warren Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16131 Warren Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 16131 Warren Lane offer parking?
No, 16131 Warren Lane does not offer parking.
Does 16131 Warren Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16131 Warren Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16131 Warren Lane have a pool?
No, 16131 Warren Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16131 Warren Lane have accessible units?
No, 16131 Warren Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16131 Warren Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16131 Warren Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 16131 Warren Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16131 Warren Lane has units with air conditioning.
