16131 Warren Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This lovely Stardust home, just three miles from the coast, has a very open floor plan with a light a and bright beach vibe. Major renovations just completed in the kitchen and bathrooms will help you feel right at home. Brand new refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and a newer washer/dryer included. Are you the type that get's too hot in the Summer? You can only open up so many windows, right? Well, this home has a brand new central AC system. How about the cool winter nights? Forget about being cold... Just turn on the brand new central heater. The rear yard is very private with fruit trees, a large patio and grassy area that's West facing for great sunsets and the famous afternoon sea-breeze. This home is located on a private interior lot and is walking distance to award winning schools, parks, amazing shopping, and restaurants only a few blocks from Huntington Harbour.