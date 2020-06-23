15061 Drake Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely 4 bedroom home beautifully remodeled. Kitchen has custom cabinetry, Quartz counter tops, recessed lighting and is open to family room. New flooring throughout the home with remodeled bathrooms that have granite counter tops. Master bedroom has been remodeled with custom built-in shelving systems and ceiling fans. New interior paint, flooring and lots of light. Family room is cozy with a great fireplace and slider doors that exit to the backyard patio. Both front and backyards have plenty of room to roam and enjoy entertaining or gardening. This home is close to the mall, Bella Terra, restaurants, and is walking distance to schools and also close to the freeways.