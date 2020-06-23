All apartments in Huntington Beach
15061 Drake Lane
Last updated February 22 2020 at 9:00 PM

15061 Drake Lane

15061 Drake Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15061 Drake Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 4 bedroom home beautifully remodeled. Kitchen has custom cabinetry, Quartz counter tops, recessed lighting and is open to family room. New flooring throughout the home with remodeled bathrooms that have granite counter tops. Master bedroom has been remodeled with custom built-in shelving systems and ceiling fans. New interior paint, flooring and lots of light. Family room is cozy with a great fireplace and slider doors that exit to the backyard patio. Both front and backyards have plenty of room to roam and enjoy entertaining or gardening. This home is close to the mall, Bella Terra, restaurants, and is walking distance to schools and also close to the freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15061 Drake Lane have any available units?
15061 Drake Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 15061 Drake Lane have?
Some of 15061 Drake Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15061 Drake Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15061 Drake Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15061 Drake Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15061 Drake Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 15061 Drake Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15061 Drake Lane offers parking.
Does 15061 Drake Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15061 Drake Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15061 Drake Lane have a pool?
No, 15061 Drake Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15061 Drake Lane have accessible units?
No, 15061 Drake Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15061 Drake Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15061 Drake Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 15061 Drake Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15061 Drake Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

