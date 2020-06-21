15041 Drake Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Huntington Beach. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, storage, washer dryer hook-ups in garage, fenced backyard, and fireplace, outdoor pizza oven, French doors to patio. No Utilities included. Pet friendly, pet deposit required. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $3,300/month rent, $2500 security deposit. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.