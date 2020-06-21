All apartments in Huntington Beach
15041 Drake Lane
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM

15041 Drake Lane

15041 Drake Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15041 Drake Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Huntington Beach. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, storage, washer dryer hook-ups in garage, fenced backyard, and fireplace, outdoor pizza oven, French doors to patio. No Utilities included. Pet friendly, pet deposit required. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $3,300/month rent, $2500 security deposit. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15041 Drake Lane have any available units?
15041 Drake Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 15041 Drake Lane have?
Some of 15041 Drake Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15041 Drake Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15041 Drake Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15041 Drake Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 15041 Drake Lane is pet friendly.
Does 15041 Drake Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15041 Drake Lane does offer parking.
Does 15041 Drake Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15041 Drake Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15041 Drake Lane have a pool?
No, 15041 Drake Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15041 Drake Lane have accessible units?
No, 15041 Drake Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15041 Drake Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15041 Drake Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 15041 Drake Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15041 Drake Lane has units with air conditioning.
