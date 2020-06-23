127 Springfield Ave. - 1

Amenities

Fabulous Single Family Home Near The Beach Now Available! - This astonishing property is nestled in Huntington Beach. Enjoy living in the best place for daytime entertainment and a great night-life. Only a few minutes away from Huntington Beach Pier where you can enjoy 4 star dining, shopping,spas and more. It features luxury hardwood flooring throughout the living-room and all three bedrooms. Kitchen includes granite counter-tops with matching cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. This opportunity comes with updated bathrooms, a small laundry room that includes washer and dryer, and a detached 2 car garage. Do not hesitate on this opportunity! Call us today to schedule your personal walk through with our friendly leasing agent Mariana at (714)856-3636.



Animal Restricted Property



(RLNE5173531)