Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
1113 Delaware St
Last updated May 25 2020 at 3:49 PM

1113 Delaware St

1113 Delaware Street · No Longer Available
Location

1113 Delaware Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Yorktown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming Downtown HB 4BR Cottage 1mi to the beach - Property Id: 269131

Watch our video tour: https://youtu.be/sqf_JDcMh94
Gorgeous HB cottage perfect set up to your family. Four bedrooms (1 in detached Casita) and 2 full baths (in main house; 1 ensuite, 1 in hallway).
Rent advertised ($4000) is for 12 months lease, FURNISHED.
Utilities not included. 1 month security deposit.
Don't miss this unique opportunity! From the moment you pull up to this home you'll be absolutely taken with it's charm. White picket fence, beautifully maintained garden, and covered patio to relax, gather, it's the perfect beach cottage. Original HB bungalow built-in 1947, has been immaculately updated. The neighborhood is very peaceful & quiet. 2 car garage. 2 Pets Max (30 lbs max), $50/mo pet rent, $250/pet deposit, $350 exit cleaning fee. *Casita has AC/Heat, no bathroom/kitchen.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269131
Property Id 269131

(RLNE5735422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1113 Delaware St have any available units?
1113 Delaware St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1113 Delaware St have?
Some of 1113 Delaware St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1113 Delaware St currently offering any rent specials?
1113 Delaware St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1113 Delaware St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1113 Delaware St is pet friendly.
Does 1113 Delaware St offer parking?
Yes, 1113 Delaware St offers parking.
Does 1113 Delaware St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1113 Delaware St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1113 Delaware St have a pool?
No, 1113 Delaware St does not have a pool.
Does 1113 Delaware St have accessible units?
No, 1113 Delaware St does not have accessible units.
Does 1113 Delaware St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1113 Delaware St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1113 Delaware St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1113 Delaware St has units with air conditioning.

