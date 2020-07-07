1113 Delaware St

Amenities

Charming Downtown HB 4BR Cottage 1mi to the beach - Property Id: 269131



Watch our video tour: https://youtu.be/sqf_JDcMh94

Gorgeous HB cottage perfect set up to your family. Four bedrooms (1 in detached Casita) and 2 full baths (in main house; 1 ensuite, 1 in hallway).

Rent advertised ($4000) is for 12 months lease, FURNISHED.

Utilities not included. 1 month security deposit.

Don't miss this unique opportunity! From the moment you pull up to this home you'll be absolutely taken with it's charm. White picket fence, beautifully maintained garden, and covered patio to relax, gather, it's the perfect beach cottage. Original HB bungalow built-in 1947, has been immaculately updated. The neighborhood is very peaceful & quiet. 2 car garage. 2 Pets Max (30 lbs max), $50/mo pet rent, $250/pet deposit, $350 exit cleaning fee. *Casita has AC/Heat, no bathroom/kitchen.

