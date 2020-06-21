All apartments in Huntington Beach
1111 Lake Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:22 PM

1111 Lake Street

1111 Lake Street · (714) 478-1921
Location

1111 Lake Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1/2 · Avail. now

$3,195

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1076 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to Downtown Lake Park Are. This is a custom Built Ranch Style Home, Located on the back of the lot, away from busy traffic. Private laundry in the garage. Can fit 2 cars in the garage and one car parked in front of garage on pad. Enclosed/ private patio. Upgraded flooring throughout, newer paint, New roof, new central air and heating system, newer dual pane window, new insulation in attic. You will love to call this house your home.
Close to the Ocean, Beach blvd, shopping, and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 Lake Street have any available units?
1111 Lake Street has a unit available for $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1111 Lake Street have?
Some of 1111 Lake Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 Lake Street currently offering any rent specials?
1111 Lake Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 Lake Street pet-friendly?
No, 1111 Lake Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 1111 Lake Street offer parking?
Yes, 1111 Lake Street does offer parking.
Does 1111 Lake Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 Lake Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 Lake Street have a pool?
No, 1111 Lake Street does not have a pool.
Does 1111 Lake Street have accessible units?
No, 1111 Lake Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 Lake Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1111 Lake Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1111 Lake Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1111 Lake Street has units with air conditioning.
