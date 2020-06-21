1111 Lake Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to Downtown Lake Park Are. This is a custom Built Ranch Style Home, Located on the back of the lot, away from busy traffic. Private laundry in the garage. Can fit 2 cars in the garage and one car parked in front of garage on pad. Enclosed/ private patio. Upgraded flooring throughout, newer paint, New roof, new central air and heating system, newer dual pane window, new insulation in attic. You will love to call this house your home.

Close to the Ocean, Beach blvd, shopping, and entertainment.