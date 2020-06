Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful Single story home for Lease in Prime Glendale!!! Features an open floor plan with 3Bed/2.Bath, remodeled with custom features throughout the house. Newer kitchen, Top of the Line Appliances,: LED Recessed lights, in-house washer/dryer, new central AC, Nice backyard to entertain guests. Conveniently located in Glendale, just south of the 134 freeway, close to Glendale Galleria, Americana on Brand, Fine Dining & shopping.