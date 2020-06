Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool hot tub

Vacant & ready to move in. Super top floor corner unit with view of the Glendale Hills. 2 Bedrooms, 1.75 Baths plus a huge den. Living room with a huge picturesque window, laminate flooring & recessed lighting leading to a balcony with views. Washer, dryer & refrigerator are included. The complex has a pool, spa & recreation room. The unit comes with two side by side subterranean parking spaces.