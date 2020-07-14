Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub granite counters oven range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center conference room carport clubhouse courtyard gym game room parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access media room yoga pool table

Towne at Glendale is your ideal home. With spacious, condo-sized floorplans and luxury interior features, you'll love where you live. Step beyond your door and you'll find unparalleled community amenities. A resort-style, sparkling pool, community lounge area and business center, large fitness center, movie room to enjoy films with family and friends, game room, and playground are all yours to enjoy.



Nestled in the quiet hills of Glendale, Towne at Glendale offers relaxed living just a short drive from downtown and the Americana where you can indulge in first-rate dining, shopping and entertainment. Come see what makes us exceptional!



