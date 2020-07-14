All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like Towne at Glendale.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

Towne at Glendale

Open Now until 6pm
1717 N Verdugo Rd · (818) 650-4401
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Online Leasing Promo Code: 19 - Move In Special! One Month FREE Rent! *select units and restrictions apply - $2895.00 off
Location

1717 N Verdugo Rd, Glendale, CA 91208
Verdugo Woodlands

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 294 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,025

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$2,595

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

Unit 205 · Avail. Jul 15

$2,645

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 312 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,645

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 156 · Avail. Aug 5

$2,925

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1217 sqft

Unit 251 · Avail. Sep 10

$2,925

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Towne at Glendale.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
granite counters
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
conference room
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
media room
yoga
pool table
Towne at Glendale is your ideal home. With spacious, condo-sized floorplans and luxury interior features, you'll love where you live. Step beyond your door and you'll find unparalleled community amenities. A resort-style, sparkling pool, community lounge area and business center, large fitness center, movie room to enjoy films with family and friends, game room, and playground are all yours to enjoy.

Nestled in the quiet hills of Glendale, Towne at Glendale offers relaxed living just a short drive from downtown and the Americana where you can indulge in first-rate dining, shopping and entertainment. Come see what makes us exceptional!

Call us 24 hours per day to speak with a leasing specialist!!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $600-$800
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 30lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface lot. Carports, open lot.
Storage Details: Storage unit $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Towne at Glendale have any available units?
Towne at Glendale has 8 units available starting at $2,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does Towne at Glendale have?
Some of Towne at Glendale's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Towne at Glendale currently offering any rent specials?
Towne at Glendale is offering the following rent specials: Online Leasing Promo Code: 19 - Move In Special! One Month FREE Rent! *select units and restrictions apply - $2895.00 off
Is Towne at Glendale pet-friendly?
Yes, Towne at Glendale is pet friendly.
Does Towne at Glendale offer parking?
Yes, Towne at Glendale offers parking.
Does Towne at Glendale have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Towne at Glendale offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Towne at Glendale have a pool?
Yes, Towne at Glendale has a pool.
Does Towne at Glendale have accessible units?
No, Towne at Glendale does not have accessible units.
Does Towne at Glendale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Towne at Glendale has units with dishwashers.
