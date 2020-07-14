Amenities
Towne at Glendale is your ideal home. With spacious, condo-sized floorplans and luxury interior features, you'll love where you live. Step beyond your door and you'll find unparalleled community amenities. A resort-style, sparkling pool, community lounge area and business center, large fitness center, movie room to enjoy films with family and friends, game room, and playground are all yours to enjoy.
Nestled in the quiet hills of Glendale, Towne at Glendale offers relaxed living just a short drive from downtown and the Americana where you can indulge in first-rate dining, shopping and entertainment. Come see what makes us exceptional!
Call us 24 hours per day to speak with a leasing specialist!!