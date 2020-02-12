336 North Louise 4

Amenities

Unit 4 Available 11/01/19 Spacious 2 bedroom/2 bath condo in Glendale - Property Id: 162856



1336 sq. ft. 2 bdrm./2 bath, ground level, corner-unit condo in Glendale, gated premises, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, laundry room with washer & dryer, A/C & heater, fireplace, wet bar, walk-in closet & vanity in master bdrm., 2nd bdrm. has floor to ceiling closet with sliding doors, eat-in kitchen, dining area, ample storage cabinets, sliding doors to patio from dining area & master bdrm, large patio wraps around to one side of unit, outside in back is a built-in storage closet, 2 assigned parking spaces in subterranean garage, elevator, walk to Galleria, Americana, theaters & dining, close to freeway & public transportation.



$2,300/month; one-year lease, first and last and $1,000 security deposit plus a non-refundable $25 cash-only application fee.



Resident manager on-site



Contact: Sandie Smith

rosypetal7@yahoo.com

No Dogs Allowed



