All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 336 North Louise 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
336 North Louise 4
Last updated October 13 2019 at 10:45 AM

336 North Louise 4

336 N Louise St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
City Center
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

336 N Louise St, Glendale, CA 91206
City Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Unit 4 Available 11/01/19 Spacious 2 bedroom/2 bath condo in Glendale - Property Id: 162856

1336 sq. ft. 2 bdrm./2 bath, ground level, corner-unit condo in Glendale, gated premises, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, laundry room with washer & dryer, A/C & heater, fireplace, wet bar, walk-in closet & vanity in master bdrm., 2nd bdrm. has floor to ceiling closet with sliding doors, eat-in kitchen, dining area, ample storage cabinets, sliding doors to patio from dining area & master bdrm, large patio wraps around to one side of unit, outside in back is a built-in storage closet, 2 assigned parking spaces in subterranean garage, elevator, walk to Galleria, Americana, theaters & dining, close to freeway & public transportation.

$2,300/month; one-year lease, first and last and $1,000 security deposit plus a non-refundable $25 cash-only application fee.

Resident manager on-site

Contact: Sandie Smith
rosypetal7@yahoo.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/162856p
Property Id 162856

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5185634)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 336 North Louise 4 have any available units?
336 North Louise 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 336 North Louise 4 have?
Some of 336 North Louise 4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 336 North Louise 4 currently offering any rent specials?
336 North Louise 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 North Louise 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 336 North Louise 4 is pet friendly.
Does 336 North Louise 4 offer parking?
Yes, 336 North Louise 4 offers parking.
Does 336 North Louise 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 336 North Louise 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 North Louise 4 have a pool?
No, 336 North Louise 4 does not have a pool.
Does 336 North Louise 4 have accessible units?
No, 336 North Louise 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 336 North Louise 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 336 North Louise 4 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Move Cross Country
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vestalia Glendale
515 W Broadway
Glendale, CA 92104
Legacy at Westglen
1151 Sonora Ave
Glendale, CA 91201
Next on Lex
275 W Lexington Dr
Glendale, CA 91203
Camden Glendale
3900 San Fernando Road, Ste.1003
Glendale, CA 91204
Modera Glendale
600 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Altana
540 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way
Glendale, CA 91210
CC Tan Center
521 W Colorado Street
Glendale, CA 91204

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale Cheap Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts