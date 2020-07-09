All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 333 W Loraine Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
333 W Loraine Street
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

333 W Loraine Street

333 Loraine Street · (626) 429-0494
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Verdugo Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

333 Loraine Street, Glendale, CA 91202
Verdugo Viejo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 111 · Avail. now

$3,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1410 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Step into this light-filled gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bath townhouse. Fresh, bright and centrally located in the north Glendale neighborhood of Verdugo Viejo. Open floor plan features living room with fireplace, crown molding, wood floors, new paint and high ceilings. Segue into the large and functional kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and loads of storage. Sliding glass door leads to cozy outdoor space. The second story features two bedrooms with a spacious master bedroom, full bath, fabulous closet built-ins, laundry area and terrace. Third-floor bedroom boast skylight and can convert to fun playroom or charming office. Washer & Dryer inside unit,, 2 parking spaces and central air. Catch dinner & fun in downtown Glendale and Kenneth Village.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 W Loraine Street have any available units?
333 W Loraine Street has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 333 W Loraine Street have?
Some of 333 W Loraine Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 W Loraine Street currently offering any rent specials?
333 W Loraine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 W Loraine Street pet-friendly?
No, 333 W Loraine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 333 W Loraine Street offer parking?
Yes, 333 W Loraine Street offers parking.
Does 333 W Loraine Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 333 W Loraine Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 W Loraine Street have a pool?
No, 333 W Loraine Street does not have a pool.
Does 333 W Loraine Street have accessible units?
No, 333 W Loraine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 333 W Loraine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 333 W Loraine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 333 W Loraine Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vestalia Glendale
515 W Broadway
Glendale, CA 92104
Legacy at Westglen
1151 Sonora Ave
Glendale, CA 91201
Avalon Glendale
1137 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91202
The Brand
120 W Wilson Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Altana
540 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way
Glendale, CA 91210
Eleve
200 E Broadway
Glendale, CA 91205
Prado
201 W Fairview Ave
Glendale, CA 91202

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale Cheap Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity