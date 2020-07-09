333 W Loraine Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Step into this light-filled gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bath townhouse. Fresh, bright and centrally located in the north Glendale neighborhood of Verdugo Viejo. Open floor plan features living room with fireplace, crown molding, wood floors, new paint and high ceilings. Segue into the large and functional kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and loads of storage. Sliding glass door leads to cozy outdoor space. The second story features two bedrooms with a spacious master bedroom, full bath, fabulous closet built-ins, laundry area and terrace. Third-floor bedroom boast skylight and can convert to fun playroom or charming office. Washer & Dryer inside unit,, 2 parking spaces and central air. Catch dinner & fun in downtown Glendale and Kenneth Village.