2414 Delisle Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Welcome to this newly remodeled two story home on top of the Verdugo Hills of Glendale! With four bedrooms and three full bathrooms, this home boasts 2,264 square feet of living space and 17,445 square feet of land, with most of it flat. Open the front double doors to a wooden staircase leading you to the upstairs, featuring all four bedrooms. The master suite has two walk in closets and an on suite bathroom with a double vanity and stand up shower. The second bathroom upstairs also includes a double vanity and a soak in tub. The master bedroom has a beautiful view of the mountains and city. This home features new tiles throughout the downstairs, laminate flooring upstairs, central A/C and heat, new energy efficient Milgard windows throughout, a large kitchen with white cabinetry and granite countertops and the best part is that there is a view of the mountains and city from almost all the windows throughout the house, including the front door! Enjoy gatherings and entertaining family and friends in this luxurious home. This home is move in ready and has enough space for a pool. This home will not last, make it your home now!