Glendale, CA
2414 Delisle Court
Last updated March 18 2020 at 5:37 AM

2414 Delisle Court

2414 Delisle Court · No Longer Available
Location

2414 Delisle Court, Glendale, CA 91208
Verdugo Woodlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Welcome to this newly remodeled two story home on top of the Verdugo Hills of Glendale! With four bedrooms and three full bathrooms, this home boasts 2,264 square feet of living space and 17,445 square feet of land, with most of it flat. Open the front double doors to a wooden staircase leading you to the upstairs, featuring all four bedrooms. The master suite has two walk in closets and an on suite bathroom with a double vanity and stand up shower. The second bathroom upstairs also includes a double vanity and a soak in tub. The master bedroom has a beautiful view of the mountains and city. This home features new tiles throughout the downstairs, laminate flooring upstairs, central A/C and heat, new energy efficient Milgard windows throughout, a large kitchen with white cabinetry and granite countertops and the best part is that there is a view of the mountains and city from almost all the windows throughout the house, including the front door! Enjoy gatherings and entertaining family and friends in this luxurious home. This home is move in ready and has enough space for a pool. This home will not last, make it your home now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2414 Delisle Court have any available units?
2414 Delisle Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2414 Delisle Court have?
Some of 2414 Delisle Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2414 Delisle Court currently offering any rent specials?
2414 Delisle Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2414 Delisle Court pet-friendly?
No, 2414 Delisle Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 2414 Delisle Court offer parking?
No, 2414 Delisle Court does not offer parking.
Does 2414 Delisle Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2414 Delisle Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2414 Delisle Court have a pool?
Yes, 2414 Delisle Court has a pool.
Does 2414 Delisle Court have accessible units?
No, 2414 Delisle Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2414 Delisle Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2414 Delisle Court has units with dishwashers.
